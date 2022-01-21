Fast Lane: Kia's Niro in 3 electrified variants, Brompton unveils lightest model

Kia's new, bigger Niro available in three electrified variants

Kia's new Niro has grown in size, measuring 4,420mm (an additional 65mm) by 1,825mm (plus 20mm) by 1,545mm tall (an extra 10mm), with a wheelbase of 2,720mm (an additional 20mm).

The model is available with three electrified powertrains - a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and a full-electric variant. The hybrids will have a 1.6-litre direct injection engine featuring improved cooling, friction and combustion technologies to improve efficiency.

The cars, which promise an average consumption of 4.8 litres/100km, should arrive by the later half of 2022.

VW, Bosch to form new battery venture

Volkswagen Group and components-maker Bosch have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the establishment of a European battery-equipment solution provider.

The two companies plan to supply integrated battery production systems as well as on-site maintenance support for battery cell and system manufacturers. They are aiming for high-volume production of sustainable, cutting-edge batteries.

In Europe alone, the Volkswagen Group plans to build six cell factories by 2030.

Lightest Brompton yet