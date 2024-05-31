Fast Lane: Kia’s new compact electric SUV, hot hatchbacks at Nurburgring, EV charging in Malaysia

Compact electric SUV from Kia

The Kia EV3 is a compact electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) with an outsized dose of design flair. At 4,300mm long, the car is slightly shorter than the Honda HR-V.

Inside, the EV3 offers various display themes, graphics and digital animations inspired by teams from the National Basketball Association in the United States. These can be downloaded from Kia’s online store.

Two versions have been announced – a standard model with a 58.3kWh battery and the Long Range with an 81.4kWh battery, which is good for 600km of driving range.

Both versions use a 150kW motor with 283Nm of torque, giving a 0-100kmh time of 7.5 seconds.

Pre-paid value for EV charging in Malaysia

Drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) heading across the border can buy charging credits for Shell Recharge through Singapore-based car rental company Lylo.

Priced at $80, the Shell Recharge EV Charging Card has a value of RM350 (S$101) in credits. Contact Lylo via WhatsApp on 8363-0438 for more information.

