Fast Lane: Hyundai's refreshed Santa Fe SUV on sale soon, VW's take on BMW X6

Audi concept with variable wheelbase

The Audi Skysphere concept is an electric two-door in both roadster and limousine forms.

It boasts a revolutionary variable wheelbase. Electric motors and a sophisticated mechanism with body and frame components that slide into one another make it possible to vary the wheelbase by 250mm.

The driver can choose to drive a 4.94m roadster or a 5.19m autonomous tourer. In the latter mode, the steering wheel and pedals recede into an invisible area.

With 465kW and 750Nm of torque, the rear-driven 1.8-tonne Skysphere hits 100kmh in four seconds. It is expected to have a range of more than 500km in autonomous mode.

The car has an advanced air suspension system and rides on 23-inch wheels.

Santa Fe to get 1.6-litre hybrid drivetrain



Hyundai's significantly refreshed Santa Fe sport utility vehicle (SUV) will be on sale from late September.

The car's front section gets multi-faceted headlights and turn signals blending with a bolder grille. Distinctive claddings add to its rugged looks.

Instead of a 2.4-litre petrol engine, the Santa Fe will now be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged direct injection four-cylinder paired with a 44.2kW electric motor.

With a combined output of 230hp, the six-speed automatic car hits 100kmh in 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 187kmh (versus 10.4 seconds and 195kmh for the 2.4-litre pre-facelift).

The refreshed SUV will also boast a suite of driving aids. Hyundai claims the car is built on a new platform, with slight increases in external dimensions, no change in wheelbase and a tad more room inside.

Renault teams up with Geely

Renault and Geely will jointly develop petrol-electric hybrid vehicles for China and South Korea, according to Reuters.

In China, where more than 25 million vehicles were sold last year, Renault will use Hangzhou-headquarterded Geely's newly launched hybrid car system to develop vehicles under the Renault brand.

This is the first move since Singaporean Soh Weiming, a former senior Volkswagen executive, became Renault's China chief this year. Last year, Renault quit its main China joint venture with Dongfeng Motor because of poor sales.

In South Korea, where Renault is making cars at Renault Samsung Motors, the French company will explore making cars with Geely's technologies.

VW's take on the BMW X6

The Volkswagen ID5 GTX is an electric "SUV-coupe" powered by two motors. The all-wheel-drive will have a range of 497km, be able to receive software updates over the air and is fitted with car-to-everything to communication.

Resembling a BMW X6, the ID5 GTX is VW's first attempt at marrying the contrasting values of an SUV and coupe.



Skoda EV batteries to have second life in showrooms

Skoda will use degraded EV batteries to power its showrooms. Each of the second-life battery packs will store up to 328kWh of power and is said to last for up to 15 years.

The system can be scaled up or down, and the batteries can be exchanged in a few simple steps if required. Skoda says it could build more than 4,000 units in the coming years.

The lithium-ion batteries will be from electric and plug-in cars. At the end of this second life, Skoda will recycle the cells to recover raw materials to produce new batteries.

Morgan to make eight off-road cars



The Plus Four CX-T is a Morgan designed to go off-road. Based on a platform introduced in 2019 - which underpins the Plus Four and Plus Six - the trail car is produced with Rally Raid UK, which makes Dakar race vehicles.

Uprated suspension, underbody and occupant protection give the CX-T a striking visual presence. Just eight units will be built.

Piaggio scooters to have radar

Boston-based robotics company Piaggio Fast Forward - a company founded in 2015 by the Piaggio Group - has revealed a sensor technology for consumer and business robots as well as motorcycles and scooters.

Expected to debut in 2022, the system for its two-wheelers uses 4D imaging radar to offer advanced rider assistance systems.