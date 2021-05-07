Fast Lane: Hyundai Palisade is here, Citroen Ami with cargo variant

Hyundai Palisade available now

Hyundai's biggest and costliest sport utility vehicle is here.

The Palisade, measuring just a shade over 4.9m, features three accessible rows of seats, three-zone climate control and a suite of modern gadgets.

It is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 producing 277hp and 336Nm of torque which goes to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic.

The multi-seater is priced at $216,999. The car will be followed in the second half of this year by a new Tucson in two forms - a 1.6-litre turbo and a hybrid - and a Santa Fe Hybrid.

New Fabia planned for Singapore



The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia is touted as the most spacious car in its segment. PHOTO: SKOKA



The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia is touted as the most spacious car in its segment.

Five petrol engines from Volkswagen Group lineup will be available, ranging from 65hp to 150hp.

With a drag coefficient of 0.28 and a 50-litre fuel tank, the Golf-sized car has a range of more than 900km.

The car has grown by 11cm to just under 4.11m and offers the largest boot within its segment at 380 litres. The new Fabia could arrive as early as 2023.

Toyota Hiace supports mental health





Toyota has donated a Hiace van to the Singapore Association for Mental Health. PHOTO: BORNEO MOTORS



Toyota has donated a Hiace van to the Singapore Association for Mental Health.

At a handover ceremony held at Borneo Motors' Leng Kee Road showroom on April 23, Toyota said the donation of the vehicle is aimed at supporting the association in "uplifting lives in Singapore" by enhancing its ability to reach out to the community.

Bentley gets largest brakes, more stopping power



Bentley Continental GT Speed coupe. PHOTO: BENTLEY



Bentley's new Continental GT Speed Coupe and Convertible have the largest brakes found on a car. Measuring 440mm in diameter, the carbon-ceramic brakes are actuated by 10-piston front callipers.

They provide stopping power to the stupendous cars. The coupe clocks a 3.5-second century sprint and a top speed of 335kmh.

The new ceramic brakes are 33kg lighter than comparable iron brakes.

A sleek car named Competizione



Ferrari 812 Competizione A1. PHOTO: FERRARI



Ferrari has named its special 812 Superfast-derived V12 car the 812 Competizione, which is accompanied by a Targa variant called 812 Competizione A.

They are powered by a high-revving 6.5-litre V12 paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The V12 makes 830hp at 9,250rpm, with peak torque of 692Nm arriving at 7,000rpm. The engine, which redlines at 9,500rpm, sends the car to a peak velocity of over 340kmh, with the 0-100kmh done in 2.85 seconds and the 0-200kmh in 7.5 seconds.

Carmakers drop features in face of chip shortage

The global chip shortage has forced carmakers to leave out some premium features, according to Bloomberg.

Nissan is leaving navigation systems out of thousands of vehicles that typically would have them. Ram no longer offers its 1500 pickups with "intelligent" rearview mirror that monitors for blind spots.

Renault has stopped offering an oversized digital instrument panel on its Arkana SUV.

Just last week, BMW, Honda and Ford flagged worsening problems from chip shortages.

Observers reckon the shortage will last till early next year. In some markets, used cars are fetching higher prices than new ones because of the chip shortage, which has delayed new car production.

Car rental companies have been snapping up used cars, Bloomberg added.

Citroen Ami with cargo variant



Citroen has introduced a commercial version of its Ami electric micro-car. PHOTO: CITROEN



Citroen has introduced a commercial version of its Ami electric micro-car. The My Ami Cargo has a payload of up to 140kg and a maximum load capacity of 400 litres.

Compared with its two-seater passenger sibling, the car has a seven-part cargo module which includes a folding table.

It has a range of 75km from a 5.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack. A full charge from a standard socket takes three hours.