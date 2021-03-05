Fast Lane: Honda servicing from home; Land Rover unveils supercharged Defender

Coupe-crossover heads Volvo's all-electric dream Volvo Cars plans to be an all-electric carmaker by 2030, and its first new battery-powered model is the C40 Recharge. The compact "coupe crossover" is the first model to be built on a platform dedicated for electric cars.

By 2025, Volvo aims for 50 per cent of its global sales volume to consist of fully-electric cars, with the rest hybrids.

The C40 Recharge has two motors, one on each axle, powered by a 78kWh battery that can be fast charged to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes. It is expected to have a range of around 420km, which, in turn, is expected to improve over time via over-the-air software updates.

Turkey-made Hyundai crossover Hyundai's Bayon is a new sleek SUV to be made in Turkey. Engines include a top-ranging 1-litre turbo with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It will produce 120 or 100hp.

The engine is coupled with a six-speed intelligent manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It will have rev matching, a feature usually found in high-performance cars.

Alas, the Bayon is not bound for Singapore.



Mazda tweaks Skyactiv-X engine

The 2021 model year versions of the Mazda CX-30 and Mazda 3 will have an updated Skyactiv-X spark-controlled compression ignition petrol engine. Renamed e-Skyactiv X, it promises more performance and efficiency.

The 2-litre e-Skyactiv X engine produces 186hp at 6,000rpm and 240Nm of torque from 4,000rpm - an increase of 6hp and 16Nm respectively. Efficiency is supposed to improve by about 1km/litre. The tweaks include lowering the compression ratio from 16.3:1 to 15.0:1.



Mazda CX-30 Skyactiv-X 100th Anniversary Edition. PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING



Mazda's mild hybrid system also has had a software update that enables faster reactions of its integrated starter generator (ISG) torque control. For example, when the e-Skyactiv X's air supply unit turns on - to provide sufficient air needed for a lean combustion fuel-air mixture - or off again, the unit's inertia creates torque fluctuations.

The enhanced software enables torque reactions issued through the belt-driven ISG that are quick enough to flatten the torque curve. As a result, the engine feels smoother during linear acceleration.

Defender flagship with 5-litre V8

Land Rover has unveiled a supercharged 5-litre V8 variant of the new Defender. With 525hp, it is the most powerful production Defender ever made. It hits 100kmh in about 5 seconds, and on to a top speed of almost 240kmh. A limited production Defender V8 Carpathian Edition has unique design elements.



Service your Honda without leaving home

Honda agent Kah Motor has launched an aftersales concierge service. With many still working from home, the new service will help Honda owners service their cars without having to leave their house.

Once arranged, Kah Motor will pick up the customer's car at their preferred address and return it once it is done. Strict health and safety operating procedures, such as sanitisation of the vehicle, are enforced.

The service is open to all Kah Motor customers at a small fee.

Peugeot's new emblem



The new logo features a roaring lion's head inside a new coat of arms. PHOTO: PEUGEOT



Peugeot has launched a new logo and brand identity in the 11th update to its lion emblem since its formation in 1850. The new logo features a roaring lion's head inside a new coat of arms. The emblem has been created to reflect Peugeot's commitment to having an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2025.

4.9-second VW Tiguan

Behold Volkswagen's most powerful compact crossover - the Tiguan R. With 320hp and 420Nm from a 2-litre inline-four engine, the all-wheel-drive completes the century dash in 4.9 seconds, which is just a shade off the VW Golf R's 4.8-second timing.



Behold Volkswagen's most powerful compact crossover - the Tiguan R. PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN



Daimler-Volvo fuel cell JV Daimler Truck and e Volvo Group have formalised their fuel-cell joint venture. The Volvo Group has acquired 50 per cent of the partnership interests in the existing Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH for approximately 600 million euros.

The aim is to make the new joint venture a leading global manufacturer of fuel-cells, and thus help the world take a major step towards climate-neutral and sustainable transportation by 2050.

A key goal is to start with customer tests of trucks with fuel-cells in about three years and to commence series production during the second half of this decade.