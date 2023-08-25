Fast Lane: First electric Lamborghini, AMG’s Porsche killer, street-legal toy car

Lamborghini has unveiled its first electric concept car – the Lanzador. The car looks like a slightly taller version of the Lamborghini Estoque – a concept car unveiled by the Audi-owned Italian marque in 2008. Lamborghini says the Lanzador is a high ground-clearance 2+2 grand tourer which offers best-in-class sportiness. The car is powered by a motor on each axle, producing a combined output of more than 1,000kW. To ensure driveability, the car has what Lamborghini calls Wheelspeed Control, which varies the speed of each wheel to ensure stability in all situations. The car, wearing 23-inch wheels, will be produced only in 2028.

Danish transport and logistics company DSV Air & Sea will take delivery of the first Volvo FL electric truck here in early 2024. The truck will largely be used for urban transportation. Volvo has set the target for half of its new truck sales worldwide to be electric by 2030. The electric truck has a gross weight of 16.7 tonnes and is powered by up to six batteries with a capacity of 565kWh, giving it a range of up to 450km. Its single motor is attached to a two-speed gearbox, producing up to 130kW of power.