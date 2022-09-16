Fast Lane: Ferrari’s unlikely SUV, Peugeot offers first European electric wagon

Ferrari Purosangue does not stand tall

Do not call its new Purosangue a sport utility vehicle (SUV), says Ferrari. It has a point. The four-door, four-seater is not quite tall enough to be one.

The car is 4,973mm long, 2,028mm wide and merely 1,589mm tall – making it lower-slung than most compact and large SUVs, including Tesla’s blobbish Model Y. It has a ground clearance of 185mm, which is less than what a modest compact crossover like the Honda HR-V has.

Resembling a modernised, repurposed Ferrari FF, the Purosangue is fairly spacious. It has a 3,018mm wheelbase and a 473-litre boot. The car is powered by a front-mounted 6.5-litre normally aspirated V12 making 725hp and 716Nm, allowing it to hit 100kmh in 3.3 seconds and exceed 310kmh.

There is a new variable suspension system – the first to have electric motor-assisted dampers. The car is slated to arrive in the first quarter of 2023 and prices are estimated to start from $1.4 million before certificate of entitlement.

Inchcape offers flexible leasing plan

Multi-brand dealer Inchcape Singapore’s fully-owned used-car business turns one next month. To mark that, it is launching a flexible leasing plan, which allows drivers to upgrade to another model or switch their leased vehicle to purchase another vehicle in its fold with no penalty. Usually, leasing plans come with fixed tenures and charges are applied if they are cut short.

308SW is first European electric wagon