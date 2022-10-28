Fast Lane: Fastest electric SUV, most efficient Bentley, Toyota EV with solar roof

Lotus Eletre R clocks 2.95-second century sprint
Lotus has released details of the Eletre, its first full-sized electric sport utility vehicle (SUV). Measuring 5.1m long, 2.1m wide and more than 1.6m tall with a wheelbase breaching 3m, the car is bigger than a Porsche Cayenne.
Three versions are available: Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R, with a choice of two powertrains – 450kW or 675kW.
The 675kW dual-motor, dual-speed Eletre R is the world’s fastest electric SUV, with a century sprint of 2.95 seconds and a top speed of 265kmh. The Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450kW single-speed powertrain, with a maximum range of 600km and a 0-100kmh timing of 4.5 seconds.
A 112kWh battery for both versions has a charging time of just 20 minutes – from 10 per cent to 80 per cent – using a rapid charger. The car should be here by the second half of next year.
Mercedes electric van with bigger battery
The Mercedes-Benz eVito electric panel van has landed. Equipped with a 60kWh battery (versus the 41kWh version brought in by parallel importers), it is good for up to 327km on a full charge.
Priced at $181,988, the eVito van is around $20,000 costlier than a combustion engine version.
Toyota pips rivals in EV battery warranty
Toyota agent Borneo Motors has released details of the bZ4X mid-sized electric crossover, which it will use in a car-sharing scheme in Tengah new town.
The car is about the size of the Toyota Harrier, powered by a 150kW front motor with 266Nm of torque. Its water-cooled 71.4kWh battery offers a range of up to 436km when combined with electricity generated by its solar roof.
The battery comes with an industry-leading warranty of 90 per cent over 10 years or 240,000km. Most other brands offer 70 per cent power retention over eight years. The car, if retailed, would probably cost around $240,000 to $250,000 with today’s certificate of entitlement prices.
Automated car-wash recycles up to 85% of water
German cleaning equipment specialist Karcher says its new automated car-wash recycles up to 85 per cent of the water used during each wash.
Waste water is funnelled through a filtration system and stored in a tank that can be used during the initial round of washing before fresh water completes the wash. The car-wash can also draw power from solar panels installed at the station. The entire wash is timed to be under five minutes.
There are currently two such car-washes here, in Woodlands and in Lorong Chuan, with two more – in Toa Payoh and in Bedok – coming up by year-end.
With the ongoing labour crunch, Karcher reckons that automated car-washes will make a comeback.
Bentley Flying Spur with 800km range on full tank
The Bentley Flying Spur is now available here with a plug-in powertrain. With a combined power of 536bhp and 750Nm provided by a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 mated with an electric motor, the variant is touted as the most efficient Bentley ever, with a range of more than 800km on a full tank.
Like all modern plug-in hybrids, it offers an electric range too. When fully charged, the Bentley’s 18kWh battery can last up to 41km.
At full throttle, the luxe barge promises a century sprint of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 285kmh. The Flying Spur Hybrid starts from $1,019,000 before certificate of entitlement and options, with an expected waiting time of six to eight months.
VW accelerates electrification, profit goals
Volkswagen (VW) will produce only electric cars in Europe from 2033, according to Reuters, which quoted VW boss Thomas Schaefer on Wednesday.
He said that, in the coming decade, the VW brand would narrow down the number of models on offer and raise the profit margin for all volume brands – Volkswagen, Seat and Skoda, and commercial vehicles – to 8 per cent by 2025.
Premium brands such as Audi and Porsche boosted VW Group’s results in the first half of the year, with Audi registering a 51 per cent jump in operating profit and Porsche up 22 per cent, compared with an 8 per cent drop at the Volkswagen volume brands. The passenger cars brand saw a 5.6 per cent operating margin in the first half of the year, up from 3.4 per cent in the same period last year.
Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid to arrive by January
Suzuki has unveiled a full hybrid variant of its S-Cross. Equipped with a 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine paired with an electric motor and an automated manual transmission, the car promises a fuel consumption of 4.3 litres/100km.
The variant is available alongside a 48-volt mild hybrid car. The S-Cross Hybrid comes with blindspot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and prevention, adaptive cruise control and seven airbags.
Smartphone connectivity, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors as well as keyless entry and start are also standard issue. The car should arrive by January.
Porsche Singapore to open retail facility in Beach Road next year
Porsche Singapore, which is taking over retail operations from its long-time dealer Eurokars Group, will set up a sales facility in Beach Road.
Called Porsche Studio Singapore, it will start operating in the second half of 2023 at the upcoming Guoco Midtown integrated mixed-use development.
Porsche says the facility “breaks away from conventional automotive retail spaces, combining new, heritage and special Porsche car displays with an integrated F&B experience, as well as co-working and community exhibition spaces to redefine customer experiences in store”.
Before the new facility is ready, Porsche will have a pop-up store at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar. This will open in early January.