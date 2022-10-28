Fast Lane: Fastest electric SUV, most efficient Bentley, Toyota EV with solar roof

Lotus Eletre R clocks 2.95-second century sprint

Lotus has released details of the Eletre, its first full-sized electric sport utility vehicle (SUV). Measuring 5.1m long, 2.1m wide and more than 1.6m tall with a wheelbase breaching 3m, the car is bigger than a Porsche Cayenne.

Three versions are available: Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R, with a choice of two powertrains – 450kW or 675kW.

The 675kW dual-motor, dual-speed Eletre R is the world’s fastest electric SUV, with a century sprint of 2.95 seconds and a top speed of 265kmh. The Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450kW single-speed powertrain, with a maximum range of 600km and a 0-100kmh timing of 4.5 seconds.

A 112kWh battery for both versions has a charging time of just 20 minutes – from 10 per cent to 80 per cent – using a rapid charger. The car should be here by the second half of next year.

Mercedes electric van with bigger battery

The Mercedes-Benz eVito electric panel van has landed. Equipped with a 60kWh battery (versus the 41kWh version brought in by parallel importers), it is good for up to 327km on a full charge.

Priced at $181,988, the eVito van is around $20,000 costlier than a combustion engine version.

