Fast Lane: F1 car launches, most powerful M, peek at Polestar 3

Formula One (F1) is back and carmakers are quick to seize the opportunity of the high-profile event to showcase new products. Aston Martin unveiled its steroidal DBX707 (dubbed the world’s most powerful luxury sport utility vehicle), accompanied by a replica of an Aston Martin F1 car, at Wearnes Automotive’s showroom on Thursday.
Aston Martin’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman was on hand to give updates on the rarefied Valhalla and V12 Vantage. He said electrification will give the British marque new design opportunities as the traditional front-mounted engine-transmission combo makes way for an electric drivetrain that is spread across the floor of the entire car.
On the same day, Alpine, which is making its Marina Bay Street Circuit debut this F1 weekend, showed off its facelifted A110 sports car at Ion Orchard. Elsewhere, Ferrari held a pre-race party at 26 Dempsey Road, where it exhibited the Ferrari 296 GTS and a special Tailor Made SF90 Spider.
And on Friday, McLaren launched the much-anticipated Artura – its first production hybrid. With 671hp and 720Nm of torque, the super-hybrid attains a top speed of 330kmh, a century sprint of three seconds, and a 0-200kmh timing of 8.3 seconds.
BMW’s most powerful production M
BMW has unveiled its angry and angular XM performance hybrid sport utility vehicle. With a 4.4-litre V8 assisted by an electric motor, the XM delivers 653hp and 800Nm, making it the most powerful production M ever.
Via an eight-speed autobox, output is sent to all four wheels to propel the car to 100kmh in 4.3 seconds. It has an all-electric range of up to 88km and can attain speeds up to 140kmh without engine input. The car has a unique exhaust system featuring electronically controlled, continuously adjustable flaps and hexagonal dual tailpipes arranged one above the other – a first for an M model. The car should arrive in the first half of 2023.
Renault’s electric hot hatch
Renault has unveiled an electric sports version of its iconic Renault 5 hot hatch. The R5 Turbo 3E is a production-ready sizzler built on a tubular chassis, protected by a flat base and shielded by roll bars approved by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile.
The rear-mounted motor promises 280kW and 700Nm of torque, enabling the car to hit 100kmh in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 200kmh. Fitted with a 42kWh battery, it prioritises lightness over range. It has a 50-plus steering angle for snappy handling and comes with driving modes such as Free Play, Turbo (for drifting), Track Invader and the self-explanatory Donut.
The car will not arrive before 2024, if at all.
First peek at Polestar 3
Swedish electric car brand Polestar will launch the Polestar 3 SUV on Oct 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Meanwhile, it has released the first image of the car – a rear view which hints at a powerfully built sport utility vehicle (SUV) rivalling the Porsche Cayenne.
Polestar says the car will feature new technologies such as centralised core computing from Nvidia and advanced safety systems from Volvo Cars, Zenseact, Luminar and Smart Eye.
A rear-biased dual-motor variant will be introduced first. It will have electric torque vectoring via a dual-clutch system, an adaptive dual-chamber air suspension and active dampers, and an optional Performance Pack delivering 380kW and 910Nm.
The car could arrive here by end-2023.
Curtain falls on Lamborghini Aventador
Lamborghini has ceased production of its Aventador flagship, with a special light blue Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae Roadster as the very last unit destined for Switzerland. The naturally aspirated V12 supercar has found 11,465 buyers for more than eight model derivatives since its introduction in 2011.
New Citroen identity may be a lemon in the making
Citroen has revealed a new logo and corporate brand identity, sparking controversy. The Stellantis brand says its new logo reinterprets its original 1919 oval emblem, but it comes across looking somewhat like a rank insignia used by the Confederate armies during the American Civil War.
Complementing the new logo is a corporate brand signature which says “Nothing Moves Us Like Citroen”. But in its handout photo, the words running continuously across a future model’s grille read “Citroen Nothing Moves” in some sequences.
Jaguar Land Rover to prepare 29,000 employees for electric era
India-owned British group Jaguar Land Rover says it will train 29,000 people in the next three years to support the company’s transition to electrification. A new programme will equip more than 10,000 employees in Britain and nearly 19,000 across the globe with engineering and manufacturing skills for electrification, digital and autonomous vehicles.
Some 11,450 technicians around the world will receive training over the next one to three years. Meanwhile, the Jaguar Land Rover Academy will invest around £20 million (S$31.3 million) a year on the lifelong learning and development of its apprentices.
An electric roadster named Wiesmann
German boutique carmaker Wiesmann is accepting bookings for a luxury electric roadster codenamed Project Thunderball. Prices start at €300,000 (S$419,700) and deliveries will begin in 2024.
The recently revived company, which uses BMW powertrains, says the car will feature carbon-fibre construction, weigh just over 1,700kg and promise a power-weight ratio of 2.5kg per horsepower.
Harley-Davidson spins off electric bike division
American motorcycle-maker Harley-Davidson has spun off its electric motorcycle division, LiveWire, in a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) deal that creates the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States.
Reuters reported that new shares of LiveWire Group were down 1.3 per cent in afternoon trading after making its US market debut on Tuesday following the unit’s US$1.77 billion (S$2.55 billion) merger with a blank-cheque firm.
In 2021, the electric vehicle unit agreed to merge with SPAC AEA-Bridges Impact – in a move to raise funds and perhaps distance battery-powered bikes from the rumbling, roaring range Harley is known for.
Since plans for an electric Harley-Davidson emerged in 2014, there has been no news of whether LiveWire bikes will come to Singapore.
Second compact electric hatch from Peugeot
Peugeot will launch the new e-208 electric hatch in 2023. It promises a range of 397km from its 51kWh battery, and packs 115kW of power and 260Nm of torque. The car shares the same drivetrain as the slightly bigger e-308, which was unveiled recently.
New DS 3 E-Tense with 400km range
The new DS 3, which succeeds the DS 3 Crossback, will have an electric variant called DS 3 E-Tense. Equipped with a 115kW drivetrain and a 54kWh battery, the DS 3 E-Tense promises a range of up to 400km.
DS, a premium division of Citroen, says the car features a hybrid synchronous motor which produces 260Nm of torque. An on-board charger takes 100kW in direct current, allowing the car to charge from zero to 80 per cent in 25 minutes; and 11kW in alternating current, juicing up from zero to 100 per cent in five hours.