Fast Lane: F1 car launches, most powerful M, peek at Polestar 3

Formula One (F1) is back and carmakers are quick to seize the opportunity of the high-profile event to showcase new products. Aston Martin unveiled its steroidal DBX707 (dubbed the world’s most powerful luxury sport utility vehicle), accompanied by a replica of an Aston Martin F1 car, at Wearnes Automotive’s showroom on Thursday.

Aston Martin’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman was on hand to give updates on the rarefied Valhalla and V12 Vantage. He said electrification will give the British marque new design opportunities as the traditional front-mounted engine-transmission combo makes way for an electric drivetrain that is spread across the floor of the entire car.

On the same day, Alpine, which is making its Marina Bay Street Circuit debut this F1 weekend, showed off its facelifted A110 sports car at Ion Orchard. Elsewhere, Ferrari held a pre-race party at 26 Dempsey Road, where it exhibited the Ferrari 296 GTS and a special Tailor Made SF90 Spider.

And on Friday, McLaren launched the much-anticipated Artura – its first production hybrid. With 671hp and 720Nm of torque, the super-hybrid attains a top speed of 330kmh, a century sprint of three seconds, and a 0-200kmh timing of 8.3 seconds.

BMW’s most powerful production M