Fast Lane: Costliest compact MPV, electric BMW with four motors, 666hp Lambo Urus

Compact electric seven-seater from $305,888

Mercedes-Benz Singapore has launched the EQB - the first compact electric seven-seater here - with prices starting above $300,000. There are three variants: a 140kW EQB250 in two trim levels; and a 215kW all-wheel-drive EQB350.

The first two clock a century sprint of 8.9 seconds, while the all-wheel-drive does it in 6.2 seconds.

The EQB is also the first Mercedes which buyers can book online. The EQB250 Progressive is $305,888, the EQB250 Electric Art is $313,888 and the EQB350 AMG Line is $352,888.

Porsche Engineering beefs up presence in China

Porsche Engineering, a wholly owned technology service provider of Porsche, has established an office in Beijing to cater to the growing localisation needs of the Chinese market. Its focus will include highly automated driving, connectivity, infotainment and driver assistance systems.

The new location complements Porsche Engineering's current Shanghai office, where more than 130 employees are already working on various automotive projects.

More aggressive Lambo Urus packs 666hp