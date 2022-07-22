Fast Lane: BMW's new topless M4 arrives, free update for Porsche Taycan

Hyundai unveils sizzling, high-voltage concepts

Ahead of its first electric high-performance model launch in 2023, Hyundai Motor has unveiled two concepts - the RN22e and N Vision 74.

The RN22e uses Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform with the Ioniq 6's body design, while the N Vision 74 is a high-performance hydrogen fuel-cell hybrid. Both precede the launch of the Ioniq 5 N, an electric hot hatch.

The RN22e is a 430kW/740Nm all-wheel drive measuring 4,915mm by 2,023mm by 1,479mm tall, and with a 2,950mm wheelbase. It has a 77.4kWh battery which can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 18 minutes. The car can exceed 250kmh.

The N Vision 74 has more than 500kW and 900Nm going to its rear wheels. It is 4,952mm long, 1,995mm wide and 1,331mm tall, with a 2,905mm wheelbase. The 62.4kWh battery is paired with a tank containing up to 4.2kg of hydrogen powering an 85kW fuel cell stack. The car can exceed 250kmh and has a range of more than 600km.

