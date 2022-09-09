Fast Lane: BMW’s sneak peek of electric limo, Nissan X-Trail now an electrified 7-seater

Behold the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, a superbike inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO and built on the technical base of the Ducati Panigale V4 S 2023. Displaying aggressive lines, special light components and a dedicated livery, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini represents another collaboration between the two Italian brands. The heart of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, with a kerb weight of 197.5kg, is a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine with an output of 208hp. Two years ago, the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was unveiled.

UK firm to convert diesel buses to electric carriers at no upfront cost

Electric bus conversion start-up Kleanbus has unveiled first images of a platform which it claims can turn any diesel bus, whether single or double decker, into a zero-emission carrier. The British company claims its converted buses will cost a fifth of a new electric bus, and that a conversion takes up to two weeks. Kleanbus is also offering full financing for conversion and will facilitate the installation of depot charging infrastructure. Pilot programmes with key bus fleet operators will begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

