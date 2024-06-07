Fast Lane: BMW’s punchiest V8, Lambo’s next Huracan, electric Audi with 628km range

Fourth-generation BMW 1 targeted to arrive in fourth quarter

BMW’s fourth-generation 1-series compact hatch is slated to arrive as early as the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared with its predecessor, the new car is 42mm longer at 4,361mm, 1mm wider at 1,800mm and 25mm taller at 1,459mm. Its wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,670mm.

Styling-wise, the car bears an uncanny resemblance to Kia’s second-generation Ceed (a model sold in Europe). Petrol-engine variants are paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, while BMW’s Operating System 9 powers the infotainment system.

At the top of the range is the all-wheel-drive M135 xDrive, which is powered by a 300hp four-cylinder engine to hit 100kmh in 4.9 seconds. An M adaptive chassis promises crisp handling. The popular variants are expected to be front-wheel-drive models with more modest performance.

Audi introduces single-motor Q6 e-tron with longer range

Audi’s upcoming Q6 e-tron will have a variant with a 240kW rear-mounted motor powered by a 100kW battery. It promises a range of up to 628km and a charging rate of up to 258km in 10 minutes.

The Q6 SUV e-tron shares the same platform as its high-powered siblings – the Q6 SUV e-tron quattro and the superlative SQ6 SUV e-tron.

First Mythos series Mercedes is two-seat convertible