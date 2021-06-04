Fast Lane: BMW iX arrives this year, Citroen's electric van bound here

BMW iX arriving this year

BMW has released details of its iX, an electric crossover about the size of the X5 SUV. Measuring 4,953mm by 1,967mm and 1,695mm tall, the iX has a generous wheelbase of 3,000mm.

The iX xDrive40 weighs about 2.4 tonnes, which is hauled by two motors producing 240kW and 630Nm of torque. It reaches 100kmh in 6.1 seconds and a regulated top speed of 200kmh.

The iX xDrive50 weighs nearly 2.6 tonnes and has two motors making 385kW and 765Nm. It zips to 100kmh in 4.6 seconds and a regulated top speed of 200kmh.

The iX is slated to arrive here before the end of the year.

Hybrid Wrangler



Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon. PHOTO: JEEP



The Wrangler 4xe is a plug-in hybrid Jeep which boasts true 4x4 capabilities. It has an electric range of around 48km and all-wheel-drive is also possible in this mode.

It has 380hp and 637Nm, enabling it to hit 100kmh in 6.4 seconds - as quick as a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Rimac's 1,914hp racer



Rimac Automobili's Nivera. PHOTO: RIMAC



Rimac Automobili has unveiled the Nevera, its latest electric sportscar, which boasts four motors with 1,914hp of power and 2,360Nm of torque.

It has a top speed of 412kmh, a 0-100kmh of under 2 seconds and a quarter-mile sprint time of 8.6 seconds. Yet, it has a range of 550km, with a 19-minute charging time (0-80 per cent).

Only 150 units are produced, each priced at €2 million before taxes.

BMW's first dynamic electric car



BMW i4. PHOTO: BMW



BMW says its i4 is the first "dynamic" electric car. Expected to arrive here in the first quarter of next year, the car comes in two variants.

The i4 M50 has 400kW, all-wheel-drive and a range of up to 510km. The i4 eDrive40 has 250kW, rear-wheel-drive and a range of up to 590km.

Another Ferrari remake



Touring Superleggera Arese RH95. PHOTO: TOURING SUPERLEGGERA



The Ferrari-based Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 is now available for sale.

With 710bhp and 770Nm from its Maranello-derived V8, the car hits 100kmh in 3 seconds and a top speed of 340kmh. There is no information on pricing.

Citroen's electric van bound here



Citroen e-Dispatch. PHOTO: CITROEN



Multi-franchise motor group Cycle & Carriage (C&C) is leading the charge on electric commercial vehicles.

It will soon offer the Citroen e-Dispatch, which has a cargo space of up to 5.3 cu m. It has an interior length of 2.4m and can carry a payload of 1,000kg. With a height of 1.9m, the van can access most covered carparks.

C&C says it recently tested its Maxus e Deliver 3 electric van for loaded range and is confident that the Chinese battery-powered carrier can cover 260km.

The e Deliver 3 has 4.8m cu m of cargo space, which will accommodate anything up to 2,180mm in length.

Electric Rolls-Royce by 2030

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will launch an electric model before 2030. Speculation is that it will share underpinnings with the BMW i7 limousine.

BMW-owned Rolls-Royce showed off an electric experimental Phantom called the 120EX at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show.

Supercar that can run on e-fuels



The 21C is designed to use a range of fuels. PHOTO: CZINGER



Three-year-old American performance carmaker Czinger has released the final production specifications of its 21C.

The car has 1,250hp (1,350hp with an upgrade package) and a dry weight of under 1,240kg, giving it a one-to-one power-to-weight ratio.

The wheels are powered by an in-house developed 2.88-litre twin-turbocharged V8 paired with two high output electric motors. A light sequential seven-speed automated manual gearbox allows the car to redline at 11,000rpm.

The 21C is designed to use a range of fuels, including carbon-recycled methanol and other e-fuels.