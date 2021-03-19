Fast Lane: BMW EV to arrive in 2022, 2 new Skoda models launch

BMW electric saloon to arrive in 2022

The i4, BMW's first electric four-door coupe, will be launched later this year and arrive in Singapore by the second quarter of next year. There will be a sportier M Performance variant.

The i4 will be available with different battery sizes, with a driving range of up to 590km. The most powerful i4 has 530hp and will hit 100kmh in just over 4 seconds.

Twin Skoda launches

Skoda Singapore has posted prices for two new models and is taking bookings.

Prices for the Kamiq urban crossover start from $133,900 (launch special price is $119,900).

For the Scala subcompact hatchback, prices start from $132,900 (launch special price is $115,900).



PHOTO: SKODA



BMW electric SUV to have more than 500hp

BMW has released more details about its iX electric crossover, which is due to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year. The iX xDrive50 will have two motors (one at each axle) producing more than 370kW or 500hp.

It goes from zero to 100kmh in under 5 seconds. The iX xDrive40 has an output of more than 240kW or 300hp, allowing it to sprint to 100kmh in just over 6 seconds.



PHOTO: BMW



Average power consumption is under 21kWh/100km for the iX xDrive50 and under 20kWh/100km for the iX xDrive40.

BMW's new iDrive to debut in electric models

BMW has unveiled its new iDrive system, which boasts a new generation of displays, controls and software which offer "extremely powerful connectivity and data processing".

It will debut in electric BMWs - first the iX, followed by the i4. Centred on a curved display, BMW says the system adapts to a driver's individual needs and routines, as well as the situation at hand.



PHOTO: BMW



VW aims to slash battery charging time

Volkswagen has outlined plans to ramp up its electrification drive, which include lowering battery cost by up to 50 per cent. Its solid state batteries will not only have higher energy density (longer driving range), they will allow for faster charging.

VW aims to have fast-charging times of around 17 minutes (for a range in excess of 400km) by 2025, and 12 minutes beyond 2025. It plans to roll out 18,000 fast-charging points.



PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN



Six gigafactories with a total production capacity of 240GWh will be built. Collaboration with suppliers will ensure up to 95 per cent of raw materials used in batteries are recycled.

Kia's electric stunner to arrive in early 2022

Kia has revealed the first images of its EV6, its first dedicated battery electric vehicle, ahead of its world premiere later this month (March).

Sharing a new modular platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the stunning car is slated to arrive in Singapore early next year.



PHOTO: KIA



Mini to abandon combustion engines from 2030

Mini will go all-electric from 2030 as the automaker intensifies its transition to battery-powered vehicles, according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The BMW-owned British brand will roll out its last combustion-engine variant in 2025 and around half of all Mini sales should be electric by 2027. And from 2030, it will produce only battery-electric vehicles.

Several other brands have made similar announcements, including Jaguar, General Motors and Volvo Cars.



PHOTO: MINI



Ford to let 16% of workers to work from home post-Covid-19

Ford Motor has told employees they can continue to work from home even after the pandemic is over, allowing more than 30,000 to use the office only when they need to.

Bloomberg reported that the "flexible hybrid work model" lets employees choose to stay home for "heads-down work", while going to the office for meetings and team-building activities.

The system will start as soon as July and apply mostly to salaried office staff, not factory workers.

Half of the world's workers now work from home, up from 11 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a global study of employers by Willis Towers Watson, a risk-management and human-resources firm.

Even after the health crisis ends, companies expect a third of global employees to continue to work remotely. As at end-2020, Ford had about 186,000 employees.