Fast Lane: Audi RS3 to get first rear torque splitter, Porsche sets new Nurburgring record

Audi RS3 to get first rear torque splitter

The new RS3 is the first Audi to have an RS Torque Splitter, a device which distributes drive torque between the rear wheels in a fully variable manner.

Powered by a 2.5-litre 400hp/500Nm five-cylinder engine, the compact RS3 hits 100kmh in 3.8 seconds before peaking at 290kmh.

Unlike a rear axle differential and the previous multiple disc-clutch package on the rear axle, the torque splitter uses one electronically controlled multiple-disc clutch on the respective drive shaft.

During dynamic driving, it increases the drive torque to the outer rear wheel with the higher wheel load, which significantly reduces the tendency to understeer.

In left-hand curves, it transmits the torque to the right rear wheel; in right-hand curves to the left rear wheel; and when driving straight ahead, to both wheels. This results in optimal stability and maximum agility, especially when cornering at high speeds. When driving on closed roads, the torque splitter enables controlled drifts by applying all of the engine power to just one of the rear wheels.

Porsche sets new Nurburgring record

Porsche has set a new lap record for road-approved production cars on the 20.8km Nurburgring Nordschleife racing track in a 911 GT2 RS fitted with Manthey Performance Kit.

The best time of 6:43.300 minutes was achieved on June 14, in the presence of a notary, with Porsche development driver Lars Kern at the wheel of the 700hp car.

The new performance kit was developed as part of a collaboration between Porsche's engineers in Weissach and Manthey's Nordschleife specialists in Meuspath. The previous record was 6:48.047 minutes, posted last year by a more powerful Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

911 GTS variants arrive



Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. PHOTO: PORSCHE



Porsche has released the latest GTS version of its iconic 911. Powered by a six-cylinder horizontally opposed engine delivering 480hp, it has 30hp more than the current 911 Carrera S and the previous 911 GTS.

Five model variants are now available at prices starting at $618,188 before COE - 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel-drive, as Coupe and Cabriolet; 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel-drive, as Coupe and Cabriolet; and 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel-drive.

New Nissan Qashqai to land before Christmas



Nissan Qashqai (2022). PHOTO: NISSAN



Nissan's latest Qashqai crossover, built on a new platform shared with Renault, is slated to arrive in the fourth quarter.

It boasts a bodyshell which is 48 per cent more rigid than its predecessor's. This allows Nissan engineers to calibrate the suspension for more precision, responsiveness and refinement. The variant here will be a 1.3-litre mild hybrid.

French compact wagon



Peugeot 308SW. PHOTO: PEUGEOT



The new Peugeot 308 SW will have petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid drivetrains. Expected to be launched early next year, the compact wagon will come with the latest digital cockpit, a connected infotainment system and the latest semi-autonomous driver-assist features and safety technologies.

Improved Discovery



Land Rover's facelifted Discovery has LED headlights and tail-lights with fresh front and rear bumpers. PHOTO: LAND ROVER



Land Rover's facelifted Discovery has LED headlights and tail-lights with fresh front and rear bumpers. Inside, it boasts a faster, smarter 11.4-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, while new second-row seats offer more comfort.

The ventilation system comes with an ioniser with PM2.5 filtration. The car is powered by Ingenium petrol engines with 48-volt mild hybrid assistance.

Variable all-wheel-drive, best-in-class 3,500kg towing capacity, and Advanced Tow Assist take the stress out of reversing while towing.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover is developing a prototype hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle based on the new Defender, with testing scheduled to begin this year. The concept is part of the group's aim to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036, and net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

1,000-volt EV charger from Siemens

Siemens has introduced a 1,000-volt EV charger with capacity of up to 300kW. The new public fast charger is compact, and has an integrated 24-inch adjustable display. It can be configured with either a Combined Charging System or a Chademo connector cable.

Plug-in hybrid supercar from Ferrari



The 296 GTB is a mid-rear-engined berlinetta powered by a new V6 turbocharged engine delivering 663hp. PHOTO: FERRARI



Ferrari has unveiled a plug-in hybrid supercar. The 296 GTB is a mid-rear-engined berlinetta powered by a new V6 turbocharged engine delivering 663hp. This is paired with an electric motor producing 167hp to make a total of 830hp.

Combined with a host of aerodynamic features, the car is capable of doing the century sprint in 2.9 seconds.

It could arrive as early as end-2022, and be priced above $1 million.