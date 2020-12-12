Bigger engine for Ducati Monster

Ducati's 2021 Monster is powered by a 937cc Testastretta L-twin engine. With the increased displacement from 821cc, the bike now has 111hp (up from 109cc).

The bike's aluminium frame has also reduced overall dry weight to just 166kg - 18kg lighter than the Monster 821.

Mercedes E-class facelift launched here

Hot on the heels of BMW's facelifted 5-series is the refreshed Mercedes-Benz E-class. With a redesigned grille, front headlamps (now full-LED) and tail-lamps, the car now looks more like the C-class.

Inside, it boasts new driving aids, which include adaptive cruise control with route-based speed adjustment, active blindspot assist with exit warning, automated parking and widescreen cockpit with two 12.3-inch displays. The more modern car should now appeal to the younger crowd.

Porsche, Siemens to make synthetic petrol

Siemens Energy and Porsche are teaming up to make synthetic petrol which they say is "climate-neutral".

The first plant is in Chile, with the first batches to be used initially on race courses and in vehicle trials. In future, it could also be for Porsche's production sports cars.

In the pilot phase, around 130,000 litres of the so-called e-fuel will be produced as early as 2022.

In two further phases, capacity will increase to about 55 million litres a year by 2024 and around 550 million litres by 2026.

Porsche will be the primary customer for the green fuel. Siemens Energy will get a government grant of some €8 million (S$13 million) for this project.

Making liquid fuels from gas, coal or biomass has long been a niche industry which has yet to be commercially viable.

Alfa's first Stelvio Veloce Ti

Alfa Romeo will introduce a Stelvio Veloce Ti next year. With more standard-issue equipment, the Italian sport utility vehicle will also have engines which are Euro 6d-compliant.

"Ti" stands for Turismo Internazionale, while "Veloce" denotes the best-performing variants. When put together, Alfa Romeo says "they combine the sportiness of Stelvio Veloce with an even more captivating style".

With a new rear bumper and diffuser, body coloured bodykit and optional 21-inch five-hole alloy wheels, the car looks more menacing.

The interior sports aluminium shift paddles, sporty leather seats and black headlining and real carbon-fibre accents.

Its 280hp 2-litre turbo engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. Its four cylinders are built entirely of aluminium, with a carbon-fibre drive shaft.

Longer electric range for Cayenne plug-in

Porsche has increased the electric range of all its Cayenne plug-in hybrid models.

With a 17.9kWh battery (up from 14.1kWh), the all-electric range is now 30 per cent longer at 47km.

The electric powertrain delivers an output of 100kW and 400Nm, allowing the car to hit 135kmh without waking the combustion engine. But, of course, at 135kmh, the emission-free range is unlikely to be 47km.

