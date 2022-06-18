BYD Atto 3 launches next month

BYD will launch its Atto 3 crossover on July 8. The car packs 150kW and 310Nm of torque, allowing it to clock 0 to 100kmh in 7.3 seconds.

It has vehicle-to-load capabilities, enabling the car to function as a mobile power bank. It is 4G-connected, with BYD's DiLink Intelligent Connection System via a 12.8-inch rotatable infotainment touchscreen.

Voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be rolled out eventually via over-the-air updates.

The car, which is 4.5m long and 1.9m wide, is priced at $79,999 before COE.

Model Y arrives

Tesla's Model Y is open for booking in Singapore, nearly half a year after the car was approved by the authorities for sale.

According to Tesla Singapore's website, the compact electric crossover is priced from $142,271 without COE for the rear-wheel-drive (6.9-second century sprint) and from $189,995 for the all-wheel-drive (3.7-second century sprint).

Deliveries are expected to start late this year.

Electric Kia hits 100kmh in 3.5 seconds, top speed of 260kmh

Kia's new EV6 GT - a 577bhp electric performance crossover capable of hitting 100kmh in 3.5 seconds - will make its debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain this month.

It will take on the festival's famous hill climb several times from June 23 to 26.

Kia's most powerful production car to date is said to offer "first-class long-distance travel capabilities" and "ultra-fast" charging. With 740Nm of instant torque, it attains a top speed of 260kmh.

New Skoda rally car with 290hp 1.6-litre engine

Skoda's Fabia RS Rally2 is based on the fourth-generation Fabia.

Skoda Motorsport has developed a new engine for it - a 1.6-litre turbo based on its 2-litre EA888 series.

It produces around 290hp and 430Nm, sent to all four wheels via a five-speed sequential gearbox and two differentials.

Tesla accounts for bulk of driver-assist crashes

Tesla cars make up the vast majority of crashes involving automated driver-assist systems that have been disclosed to the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Bloomberg reported.

According to new figures from the regulator, Tesla accounted for 273 of 367 such crashes reported by 12 car companies between July last year and May 15 this year.

Across all reported accidents, serious injury or death occurred in 11 of the 98 collisions for which severity data was collected. A further 294 incidents lacked information about harm to vehicle occupants.

Behind Tesla was Honda Motor with 90 reported crashes, while Subaru disclosed 10 collisions. All remaining companies, including General Motors, Ford Motor and Toyota Motor, cited five or fewer collisions.

A road which keeps EVs charged

A circuit in Chiari, Italy - co-built by global automaker Stellantis - is testing dynamic induction charging for electric vehicles (EV).

Testing with Fiat's electric 500 shows that charging can be done while an EV is on the go.

Results after several months showed that the car was able to travel at highway speed without consuming energy stored in its battery.

The wireless charging system consists of coils buried under the asphalt that transfers energy directly to cars, trucks and buses. The technology can be adapted for all vehicles equipped with a special "receiver" that transfers the energy from the road infrastructure directly to the electric motor.