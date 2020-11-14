BMW iX to arrive in 2022

BMW says its iNext concept will be called iX. About the size of the BMW X5, the largest electric BMW announced so far will be out late next year, which means it should arrive here by the second half of 2022. It has a maximum output of more than 500hp, a range of 600km and a century sprint of 5 seconds.

BMW says it will consume less than 21kWh/100km. With a high-powered fast charger, the car's battery can be topped up for 100km in 10 minutes.

Volvo's electric heavy-duty trucks to hit roads next year

Next year, hauliers in Europe will be able to order all-electric versions of Volvo's heavy-duty trucks. The Swedish commercial vehicle group will offer a complete heavy-duty range with electric drivelines from next year, starting in Europe. The trucks will have a gross weight of up to 44 tonnes. Depending on the battery configuration, the range could be up to 300km.

Jaguar, Land Rover first to integrate advanced noise-cancelling software

Silentium's Active Acoustics software removes 90 per cent of unwanted noise across a broad band of frequencies.

Jaguar and Land Rover are the first to integrate this advanced software into their vehicles. The Israel-based tech company's software allows carmakers to reduce their reliance on costly and heavy passive noise damping and insulation materials.

Longer Rolls-Royce Ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended, with 170mm of extra room in the cabin, has arrived. Retailing from $1,398,888, the long-wheelbase limousine has all-wheel-drive and four-wheel steering for those who insist on being at the wheel.

BMW M2 CS sold out

The BMW M2 CS has landed. The carbon fibre-reinforced plastic pocket rocket is powered by a twin-turbo 3-litre inline-six making 450hp and 550Nm. It flies to 100kmh in 4.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 280kmh.

BMW says only one unit was imported, and it was sold recently for around $420,000.

Bentley to go fully electric by 2030



PHOTO: BENTLEY



Bentley aims to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030 and will offer only full-electric or plug-in hybrid models by 2026, and only full-electric cars by 2030.

It says it will reduce factory environmental impact by 75 per cent by 2025. One possible new model is the EXP 100GT, an electric car with a range of 700km.

Refreshed Hyundai Kona Electric



PHOTO: HYUNDAI



The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric has undergone exterior styling changes, with new safety, connectivity and convenience features onboard.

With a range of up to 480km, the compact crossover has found 120,000 buyers since it was launched in 2018. In August, three production models set a new range record of 1,026km on a single battery charge at the Lausitzring in Germany. In March, Hyundai started production of the Kona Electric at its Czech plant.

Ducati Multistrada V4 built for endurance



PHOTO: DUCATI



The Ducati Multistrada V4 will arrive here in January. The fourth-generation model is more robust and at the same time lighter. It also promises more versatility and comfort.

With 170hp, electronic MotoGP aids and an agile chassis, the 1,158ccc bike with a 22-litre fuel tank is made for endurance. Oil change is scheduled every 15,000km, while valve clearance check and eventual adjustment is required every 60,000km - the longest among production bikes.

Jeep Gladiator with custom-made flatbed storage system



PHOTO: JEEP



The Mopar S customisation team has created a Jeep Gladiator-based concept car for serious mountain bikers. The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog expands the cargo-carrying abilities of the Gladiator truck by removing the standard cargo box and replacing it with a custom-made flatbed storage system.

On the passenger side of the storage system, pull-out drawers securely store tools and supplies that mountain bikers need when out on the trails.

Vast interior storage shelves, exterior lighting switches and extra power supplies are within easy reach.

Aznom Palladium luxury ride based on Ram truck Italian coach maker



PHOTO: AZNOM



Aznom has unveiled a "hyper-limousine" called Palladium. Based on a Ram truck, the car which looks faintly like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (after four beers) is almost 6m long and 2m tall.

Capable of traversing any terrain with two or four-wheel-drive, the car is equipped with a 5.7-litre biturbo engine making more than 700hp and 950Nm. Inside, expect a "high-end design tailor-made" cabin with reclining "business class" seats.

Renault Trafic Passenger for big families



PHOTO: RENAULT



The Renault Trafic Passenger comes with LED headlights, a redesigned dashboard with more premium materials, and a range of diesel engines, including a powerful new dCi 150. Its infotainment system has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Aimed at large families, the van-based multipurpose vehicle carries up to nine people, with increased luggage capacity. The Trafic SpaceClass eight-seat variant offers more comfort.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ sets new lap record



PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ



The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ has emerged as the fastest luxury car on the Nordschleife of the Nurburgring circuit in Germany.

The car clocked 7:23 minutes for the 20.6km version (without straight-line measurement for track section T13) and 7:27 minutes for the 20.832km complete track.

The 639hp luxury carrier has fully variable all-wheel-drive, active rear-axle steering, an electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential and AMG Dynamics agility programme.

Scorpio Electric raises $8.5m for first electric motorcycle

Home-grown electric scooter maker Scorpio Electric has raised US$6.3 million (S$8.5 million) in funding.

In 2018, Scorpio received $2 million in seed funding from parent company EuroSports Global, which holds the Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo dealerships here.

Proceeds of the new funding will be used for software and hardware development of Scorpio Electric's first electric motorcycle. This will include numerous prototypes and pre-production builds, the company says. Scorpio is building its headquarters and assembly plant. The 3,600 sq m facility in Teban Gardens is expected to produce up to 8,000 electric motorcycles annually.

Christopher Tan