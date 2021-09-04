Opel's electric Astra to launch in 2023

Opel will start selling an electric version of its popular Astra hatchback in 2023. The eighth-generation Astra will also be available as a plug-in hybrid with two performance levels. Petrol and diesel powertrains will kick off the new line-up next year.

The Astra's sharper exterior is matched by a fully digital cockpit with a new interface. It features two glass-to-edge 10-inch screens. Best-in-class ergonomic seats, LED illumination and a slew of driving aids (including semi-autonomous lane-changing) will be part of the package. A wagon variant will follow.

High-powered EV from Cupra in 2025

Cupra, Seat's performance brand, has unveiled the Urban Rebel concept - an electric car which will be launched in 2025.

Measuring 4,080mm by 1,795mm and standing at 1,444mm tall, the Cupra EV delivers up to 320kW of power. It accelerates from zero to 100kmh in 3.2 seconds.

DS to launch EV with 640km range

From 2024, every new DS Automobiles model will be available with an electric powertrain. The avant-garde premium brand of Citroen, now residing within the Stellantis group, will usher in the first 100 per cent electric project based on a new platform. The cars will offer more than 640km of zero-emission range.

Malaysia to assemble Porsches

Porsche will start a small-scale assembly operation in Malaysia with Sime Darby. The vehicles will specifically match local requirements and will be available for Malaysia only.

Cars will roll out from this facility from next year. The new assembly site "signals our willingness to learn and adapt to specific local market conditions", the German carmaker said. Malaysia accords preferential tax treatment to locally assembled cars.

The name's Bond, Defender Bond

Land Rover's SV Bespoke division has created a Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition to mark the Defender's role in the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. The car is based on the recently launched 525hp Defender V8 and is available in both 90 and 110 styles. It features black paintwork, 22-inch gloss black wheels and blue front-brake callipers.

Unique "Defender 007" rear badge, "007" puddle lamp, illuminated "007" treadplates and exclusive animation on its 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen are part of the James Bond theme.

One-fifth of Singaporeans ready to buy a full EV

A new survey conducted by BMW Group Asia has revealed that 46 per cent of Singaporean drivers are looking to purchase an electrified model as their next car, with 24 per cent voting for a plug-in hybrid and 22 per cent going for a full electric vehicle (EV).

The online survey polled 1,000 Singaporeans, of whom at least 700 hold a driver's licence.

Singaporeans on average purchase a new car every three to five years, with three in four Singaporean drivers indicating a level of familiarity with EVs.

In spite of this, misconceptions still exist among respondents, with the most common being that EVs are difficult to charge (41 per cent) and that EVs can travel up to only 100km before needing to recharge (41 per cent).

But the same group recognises the benefits associated with owning an EV.

For 87 per cent of the respondents, a key benefit was the reduction in carbon emissions. Other benefits highlighted were the growing number of government incentives (65 per cent) and cost savings from using electricity instead of petrol (59 per cent).