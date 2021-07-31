Convertible with carbon-fibre roof

The McLaren 765LT Spider is limited to just 765 units worldwide. Its powered one-piece carbon-fibre retractable hard top lowers or raises in just 11 seconds, at speeds of up to 50kmh. A powered rear window allows the soundtrack from the cars' four titanium tailpipes to enter the cabin.

With 765hp and 800Nm from its 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, the Spider hits 100kmh in 2.8 seconds and 200kmh in 7.2 seconds. It is 80kg lighter than the 720S Spider at 1,388kg and just 49kg heavier than 765LT coupe. It boasts 25 per cent more downforce than the 720S Spider.

Audi hybrid made for Dakar Rally

The outlandish Audi RS Q e-tron is a hybrid made for the Dakar Rally. As each stage of the rally is up to 800km long, a full electric car is not feasible.

Hence, the RS Q e-tron uses a small turbocharged engine as a generator to keep its battery charged. The drivetrain is electric, with the front and rear axles fitted with a motor-generator unit from the current Audi Formula E car. Only minor modifications have been made.

AC Cobra goes electric

The old-school sportscar maker has hopped onto the electric bandwagon. Its Series 1 Electric is based on its 1962 roadster and only 58 will be made.

The 1,250kg car has a 54kWh battery, a 6kW on-board charger, 230kW of power and 500Nm of torque. It goes from standstill to 100kmh in 6.7 seconds and has a range of around 150km.

New ez-link card for motorists

EZ-Link has launched a card for motorists. The EZ-Link Motoring Card is a contactless stored value Cepas card for electronic road pricing and electronic parking system carpark payments.

It comes with a slew of motoring rewards under its EZ-Link Rewards programme. The new card is also compatible with the next-generation ERP on-board unit.

Motorists can register the card on their EZ-Link mobile app to access services including top-ups, transaction tracking and earning rewards points.

New Subaru XV GT Edition

Subaru agent Motor Image has unveiled a 2021 Subaru XV GT Edition.

Wearing a sportier look, the car was created in collaboration with renowned engineering company Giken and former Subaru designer Masahiko 1 "Jack" Kobayashi.

The car is priced at $112,800.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 arrives in Singapore

The adventure touring range is powered by a new 150hp liquid-cooled 1,250cc V-Twin.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is equipped with adaptive ride height - a suspension system which automatically transitions between a low stopped position and an optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion.

New managing director at BMW Asia

Mr Lars Nielsen will replace Mr Christopher Wehner as managing director of BMW Group Asia from Sept 1.

Prior to his new appointment, Mr Nielsen served as director of sales and marketing at BMW Group Middle East in Dubai for nearly 21/2 years. The 43-year-old has been working with the BMW Group since 2008, where he began his career as director of sales for BMW Group Denmark in Copenhagen.

Mr Wehner will relocate back to Munich, Germany, to take on the position of vice-president for product and launch management of Mini.

New design for Ssangyong's next SUV

Ssangyong Motor has released the design (above) of its next-generation sport utility vehicle (SUV). Under the code name of X200, the car carries the brand's newly created design vision. It follows on from the brand's recently announced J100 mid-sized electric car.

With this new design, the company is showcasing its new product identity "to communicate a powerful and modern SUV while drawing on the inherited values its authentic heritage".

Special versions of Exorcist Camaro ZL1

Hennessey Performance Engineering will offer 30 customers special versions of its iconic Exorcist Camaro ZL1, as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations this year.

The Texas-based manufacturer will complete its 100-car production run of The Exorcist with this ultra-exclusive set of muscle cars. Each of the models, which puts out 1,000bhp and 1,197Nm, will be individually numbered with an Anniversary Edition chassis plate.

The Exorcist was created by Hennessey to "slay the Dodge Demon" - billed as the fastest car ever built. It was a task the supercharged V8 car more than achieved, thanks to its 348kmh top speed, century sprint of under 2.4 seconds and a 9.57-second quarter-mile (0.4km) dash.

BMW unveils two micro-mobility product concepts

BMW's Concept Dynamic Cargo is a three-wheeled cargo bicycle with a variably loading platform for transporting loads or children, while its Concept Clever Commute is a last-mile scooter which can be folded so that it can be carried on board a bus or the train.