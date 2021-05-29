Bentayga SUV gets more dynamic

Bentley has released a slightly more dynamic variant of its Bentayga sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The Bentayga S is powered by the same 542bhp 4-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the Bentayga V8. But Bentley says the car has a sports suspension "calibration for greater dynamic ability".

It has dark tinted headlamps, Bentayga "S" badging, 22-inch wheels and new tailpipes. A two-tone interior with more bling accommodates either five or seven seats.

Electric compact Ariya slated to arrive next year



PHOTO: NISSAN



Nissan Ariya has made its first public appearance, doing laps around the iconic Circuit de Monaco in the glamorous French Riviera. The electric compact comes in several variants - two-and four-wheel-drives in either 63kWh or 87kWh form.

Outputs range from 160kW/ 300Nm to 290kW/600Nm, allowing the cars to accomplish century sprints of between 5.1 and 7.5 seconds, and top speeds of 160kmh to 200kmh. Driving range is between 388km and 497km.

Singapore will get the 87kWh all-wheel-drive variant. It is expected to be priced around $250,000 and slated to land next year.

Volvo Cars on track to become climate-neutral

Volvo Cars has taken another step towards its ambition of making its global manufacturing network climate-neutral by 2025, announcing that its Torslanda site in Sweden is its first car-manufacturing plant to reach fully climate-neutral status.

This makes Torslanda the second plant in its overall manufacturing network to achieve the status - after the Skovde engine plant, also in Sweden, did so in 2018.

The Geely-owned company counts a manufacturing site as fully climate-neutral when it registers no net increase in emission of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere as a result of the electricity and heating used by the plant.

The Torslanda plant, the company's oldest, has been powered by climate-neutral electricity since 2008.

It now also has climate-neutral heating. Half of its heating comes from biogas, while the other half is predominantly sourced from district heating through industrial waste heat.

Hydrogen fuel-cell SUV from BMW

BMW plans to unveil a limited-series hydrogen fuel-cell X5 SUV next year as it continues to research zero-emission alternatives to battery-electric cars, Reuters reported. The Munich manufacturer is one of a small number of car companies that sees possibilities for the mass adoption of hydrogen fuel cells, which emit only water.

Hydrogen fuel cells also provide greater range than battery-electric cars and significantly shorter refuelling time. But there is very little fuelling infrastructure currently in place to support mass adoption of the technology.

Last December, Toyota unveiled its revamped Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car. BMW has forged an alliance with Toyota to focus on developing fuel cells.

Honda and Hyundai have fuel-cell models. Earlier this year, Jaguar Land Rover said it will have prototypes using hydrogen fuel cells on Britain's roads within the next year.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has joined Tesla in rubbishing fuel cells, saying they are both cost-and energy-inefficient.

2025 launch date for Ferrari EV

Ferrari will launch its first electric car in 2025, rumoured to be a quad-motor two-seater. The Maranello manufacturer will also roll out several hybrid variants, but is unlikely to abandon its soul-stirring V8 and V12 combustion engines.

Its first SUV, the Purosangue, is scheduled to be unveiled next year.

Book an e-tron 55 online

Audi's premium mobility concept, Audi On Demand, now offers an electric model. The e-tron 55, currently the most powerful battery-powered Audi here, offers 300kW of instant power and nearly 400km of driving range. It is available for booking at www.audiondemand.sg.

3.7-second century sprint by M4 Competition Convertible



PHOTO: BMW



BMW's latest M4 Competition Convertible is powered by a high-revving 3-litre inline-6 making 510hp and 650Nm of torque.

The all-wheel-drive hits 100kmh in 3.7 seconds, making it one of the quickest topless cars around.

Production commences in July.