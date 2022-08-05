Fast Lane: 25 Land Rover Defenders available; more power, improved aerodynamics for Porsche's 911 GT3 R

Say hello to an in-car meeting app. Geely-owned Lynk & Co will offer a meeting app which makes it possible for drivers and passengers to attend Microsoft Teams meetings. The on-the-go conferencing function is said to be secure and easy, but will it be distracting for drivers?

Rolls-Royce's electric Spectre shows hints of a coupe

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is currently conducting a 625,000km testing phase of its electric Spectre in the French Riviera, and images of the car in disguise suggest a fastback not too dissimilar to the Wraith model.

The BMW-owned company says the car will have a proprietary smart suspension system which sets it apart from the competition.

EV battery pack shipments to triple to 30 million growth

A new study from Britain's Juniper Research has found that the volume of electric vehicle battery pack shipments will reach 30 million in 2027 - from 10 million in 2022.

The research identified falling vehicle costs, often directly caused by government subsidies, as a key driver behind the growth.

The company added that electric commercial vehicles will see the strongest growth, with battery pack shipments growing from 1.4 million in 2022 to more than seven million by 2027.

The most pressing issue for EV adoption is the rare earth minerals required in battery production, including cobalt, which is difficult to source - in terms of both cost and the ethics around procurement.

