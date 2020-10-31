Refreshed Jaguar E-Pace

The refreshed Jaguar E-Pace has been introduced three years after the cub crossover model was launched.

Available with plug-in hybrid and "mile hybrid" powertrains, the car sports a number of cosmetic tweaks, including a new grille that gives the car a more assertive presence.

Inside, it has a new intuitive curved glass infotainment system, and improved trim. The plug-in has an all-electric range of 54km.

Expect a new 2-litre Ingenium petrol engine when it arrives by April. Software-Over-The-Air capability ensures latest vehicle systems and infotainment are installed and updated seamlessly and remotely. The top-of-the-line 300 Sport is an all-wheel-drive which hits 100kmh in 6.8 seconds.

Latest electric Leaf range from Nissan

Nissan's latest electric Leaf range includes a 62kWh variant as well as the existing 40kWh.

New features include intelligent rearview mirror and blindspot intervention.

The new 62kWh grade has a range of 383km, 217hp, 340Nm and a 0-100kmh sprint timing of 6.9 seconds.

This variant will not be imported here.

Bugatti Bolide with top speed of 497kmh

Bugatti has announced a new car that could challenge the world speed record just set by the SSC Tuatara, Bloomberg reported.

The Bugatti Bolide is a skeletal-looking coupe with a massive rear wing and the scooped-out body style of a Formula 1 racer. Like its sibling, the Bugatti Chiron, it has a W16 engine and all-wheel-drive.

But with a body that weighs just 1,240kg (roughly half that of the Chiron) and 1,824hp (about 200hp more than the Chiron Super Sport), it can reach a top speed of 497kmh, according to a Bugatti spokesman, who declined to offer further details.

It can compete against the Tuatara, a United States-made car that set a world speed record of 508.73kmh near Las Vegas on Oct 10.

Bugatti parent Volkswagen has been holding intense discussions recently about selling the French marque to Rimac Automobili, a Croatian electric supercar start-up.

Kia developing open-top, all-terrain vehicle

Kia is developing a standard platform for its next generation of 2.5-and 5-tonne military vehicles, with prototyping to begin within this year.

An open-top, all-terrain vehicle under development is based on the chassis of the Mohave, a large Kia SUV sold in the United States.

Kia aims to offer its new range from 2024. The large-scale programme will see the replacement of 2.5-tonne and 5-tonne military vehicles currently in operation, and the development of new 5-tonne bulletproof vehicles.

The standard vehicles will be equipped with a range of the latest commercial technologies, including high-torque, 7-litre diesel engines with automatic transmission, anti-locking braking system, anti-spin regulator, parking assist, 360-degree camera and navigation.

Women spend more than men when buying a car online

Women tend to spend more and choose from a wider range of body styles than men when they shop for a car online.

According to an analysis of more than 3,000 purchases this year, BuyaCar.co.uk found that women aged 18 to 24 are the most likely to buy a car online.

And while men have made black their first colour of choice in recent times, women continue to pick white first. Women also approach car-buying with a more practical head than men, who tend to care more about the image of the cars.

The top 10 model choices for the genders are three superminis, five medium hatchbacks, one medium crossover and one medium saloon for men.

The top 10 cars bought by women are made up of three city cars, four superminis, one medium hatchback, one small crossover and one medium crossover.

Risk of fatal accidents much higher at night

DS Automobiles, Citroen's premium arm, has found that the risk of a fatal accident is five times greater at night.

Night-time accidents account for 40 per cent of all fatalities in Britain, despite journeys between 7pm and 7am accounting for just 20 per cent of total traffic volume.

DS says its Matrix LED Vision headlights allow drivers to drive with full-beam on all the time on dark roads, without the risk of dazzling other drivers.

Hyundai's mini electric car for kids

Hyundai is introducing a mini electric car for children. Based on its 45 Concept, it features a "kinetic cube lamp" design. It packs two tiny direct current motors which propel it to speeds of up to 7kmh. The car body is made of wood.