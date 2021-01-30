BMW's limited-edition M5 CS

BMW has unveiled its limited-edition M5 CS. With 635hp from its 4.4-litre V8 and a century sprint of three seconds, it is the most powerful and fastest M5.

With an electronically limited top speed of 257kmh, the luxury saloon is said to be equally at home on the road as it is on the racetrack.

It has 10hp more than the BMW M5 competition. Its track suitability is elevated by its lightweight design, bespoke chassis tuning and an all-wheel-drive system.

BMW i4 to arrive next year

With a maximum output of up to 530hp, the disguised upcoming BMW i4 is said to hit 100kmh in four seconds.

The electric twin of the BMW 4-series Gran Coupe is designed with a model-specific damper technology which reduces dipping movements, while actuator-related wheel slip limitation ensures optimum traction for straight-line stability even on slippery road surfaces.

The car, which promises a range of 600km, should arrive by next year.

Hyundai Motor's robotic customer service agent

Hyundai Motor, which has plans to robotise manufacturing further, has unveiled a robotic customer service agent. The DAL-e (above) is an artificial intelligence-powered showroom robot which has language processing, facial recognition and automated mobility functions. Pilot operation begins at a Hyundai showroom in Seoul, with plans to roll it out elsewhere if successful.

DAL-e is an acronym for "Drive you, Assist you, Link with you-experience".

Fiat-Chrysler to plead guilty, pay fine for violating US federal labour laws

Fiat-Chrysler has said it will plead guilty to charges that it conspired with company executives to make illegal, lavish gifts to United Auto Workers (UAW) leaders, Reuters reported.

The Italian-American carmaker, now part of Stellantis NV, said it reached an agreement with United States prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labour Management Relations Act and pay a US$30 million (S$40 million) fine.

The carmaker also agreed to three years of probation and oversight by an independent compliance monitor to ensure it follows federal labour laws.

The US Justice Department said Fiat-Chrysler conspired to make more than US$3.5 million in illegal payments to then UAW officers from 2009 to 2016.

Sony Corp tests Vision-S prototype in Europe



PHOTO: SONY



Sony Corp has started testing the prototype of its Vision-S electric saloon on public roads in Europe. The company says on its website that it plans to conduct driving tests in other regions as well.

The four-door is 4,895mm long, 1,900mm wide and 1,450mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,030mm. This makes it about the size of a Mercedes-Benz E-class.

At 2,350kg, it is about the weight of the Volvo XC90 T8. It is powered by two 200kW motors, which power it to 100kmh in 4.8 seconds, and on to a top speed of 240kmh. The all-wheel-drive has air suspension, which makes it as comfortable as it is quick.

Made-for-India Skoda Kushaq to launch in March



PHOTO: SKODA



The disguised Skoda Kushaq is a mid-sized sport utility vehicle made for India. Said to offer plenty of space, it will be available with two turbocharged petrol engines (1 and 1.5-litre).

It is built on a new platform adapted for India, which will also be used for other Volkswagen Group models for the Indian market.

The Kushaq will be launched in March.

Nissan Motor aims to become carbon neutral by 2050

Nissan Motor has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050.

As part of this effort, every new Nissan vehicle offered in key markets will be electrified by 2030.

The brand says it will pursue solid-state batteries, higher efficiency for its e-Power hybrids, and increased collaboration with the energy sector to support the decarbonisation of power grids.

Toyota top-selling automaker last year

Toyota has reclaimed the title of the world's top-selling automaker last year, reported Agence France-Presse, which quoted data released by the firm. Toyota pushed Volkswagen into second place for the first time in five years. Toyota said it sold 9.53 million vehicles around the world last year, overtaking the 9.3 million sales made by its German rival.

The Japanese giant took the lead despite a decline in global sales of more than 10 per cent as the auto industry suffered the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota said it had benefited from a jump in sales in China, which were up by more than 10 per cent year on year, and a better-than-expected performance globally in the October to December quarter. The last time Toyota held the top spot was in 2015.