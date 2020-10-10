Facelifted Jaguar XF with new interior

Jaguar has given its XF executive saloon a major revamp to retain market interest. Along with minor exterior cosmetic tweaks, the competitor to cars such as the BMW 5-series and Audi A6 has better connectivity and engines with "mild hybrid" systems.

The interior gets the most changes, including more luxurious materials, a dual-SIM 11.4-inch HD curved glass infotainment touchscreen, over-the-air software updates, active road noise cancellation and cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filtration.

Petrol engines include a 250hp and 300hp Ingenium delivering the century sprint in under seven and under six seconds respectively. It is expected to arrive in May next year.

Renegade 4xe first electrified Jeep in right-hand drive

The Renegade 4xe will be the first electrified Jeep available in right-hand drive. It can be driven for around 40km on electric power alone - thanks to a 11.4 kWh battery paired with a 60hp motor.

Top speed is just shy of 200kmh. The car is available in three trim levels and two power output choices. There are no plans to import the car here, though.

BMW 128ti gives VW Golf GTI a run for its money

After an absence of more than a decade, BMW's sporty 'ti' range returns with the 128ti. The front-wheel-drive powered by a 2-litre 265hp engine paired with an eight-speeder goes head to head with the Volkswagen Golf GTI. With a Torsen limited-slip differential and specially tuned M Sport suspension, the hot hatch should be a hoot around fast bends. Too bad it will not be available here through official channels.

Suzuki develops filter to collect micro-plastic from sea

Suzuki Motor has developed the world's first Micro-Plastic Collecting Device for its marine outboard motors. A device in the motor collects micro-plastic waste from returning water. The device can be easily installed to the return hose and does not affect the engine performance as it utilises only the returning water that has already been used to cool the engine. Suzuki plans to introduce the device as an option from next year.

First Ford performance crossover



PHOTO: FORD



Ford's 200hp Puma ST hits 100kmh in 6.7 seconds. Equipped with a mechanical limited slip differential (a segment-first option), and drive modes from Eco to Track, it is Ford's first performance crossover.

The compact car's chassis, supported by force-vectoring springs, is stiffer than the Fiesta ST and is said to counter the Puma's higher centre of gravity. There are no plans currently to import this car.

Build your own Lamborghini Huracan Evo



PHOTO: LAMBORGHINI



If you wish to build your own Lamborghini, here is your chance. A 3D jigsaw puzzle of the Huracan Evo is available on Amazon. A collaboration between Automobili Lamborghini and games maker Ravensburger, the 1:18 scale 108-piece puzzle is faithful to the real car. Measuring 26cm long, it features 32 high-quality accessories such as the axles and four rotating wheels.

Audi Q8, BMW 3-series, Mercedes-Benz GLE with best driver assistance systems

The Audi Q8, BMW 3-series and Mercedes-Benz GLE aced the European New Car Assessment Programme's Assisted Driving grading. They were found to have the best driving aids among cars tested this year, and ranked well ahead of the Tesla Model 3. Even the Ford Kuga and Nissan Juke finished ahead of the Tesla.

Mercedes-Benz expands electric model range

Mercedes-Benz is ramping up its EQ electric range. The EQS limousine, which arrives next year, is the first model built on Merc's new electric architecture. The EQE executive saloon will follow.

Both will have electric sport utility vehicle variants. In the compact class, production of the EQA, the electric brother of the GLA, will start later this year, followed by the EQB next year.

Ducati Multistrada V4 with intelligent radar tech

Ducati's Multistrada V4 is the first motorcycle to have front and rear radar.

The front facilitates the bike's adaptive cruise control, which is functional between 30 and 160kmh. The rear radar detects and reports vehicles in the bike's blind spots.

