Fashionably late Alfa Romeo Elettrica impresses with engaging drive

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The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica has an attractive design and a spunky drive.

SINGAPORE – Once a titan in the era of the internal combustion engine with its high-tech aluminium four-cylinders and operatic sounding V6, Alfa Romeo is edging into the age of electrification, christening its first pure electric model Junior Elettrica.

The Junior name was last used on the more affordable version of the Giulia Sprint GT, a two-door sports car from the late 1970s . Like the GT Junior, the modern Junior Elettrica is meant to be the more affordable gateway to the Italian brand.

Like a multi-episode television soap opera, Alfa Romeo’s electric journey is full of twists and turns.

The Polish-built crossover was presented in 2024 as the Milano, a homage to the city of Alfa Romeo’s founding nearly 120 years ago. Mere days later, Italy’s industry minister called it out, invoking a domestic law which targeted “Italian-sounding” products that falsely claimed to be Italian, causing the last-minute rename.

Fuelling doubt about its provenance is how the car shares the bulk of its mechanical underpinnings with the Jeep Avenger, which – like Alfa Romeo – is part of the Stellantis global automotive group, together with brands such as Citroen and Peugeot.

In the Venn diagram of major motor groups planning their platform-sharing strategy, the intersection of mud-plugging Americana with the fashion runway chic of Milan must be a rather slim one.

Adding yet more drama was the change in distributorship in Singapore in 2025, which pushed back the car’s arrival here. So, multiple plot twists later, what are people actually left with?

The compact crossover is dimensionally close to the Mini Aceman. For Singapore, its front-mounted motor makes an identical 260Nm of torque as the European version, but output is trimmed from 115kW t o 100kW to squeeze into Singapore’s Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) threshold.

While it is heartening that Alfa Romeo went to the trouble of detuning the motor specifically for the COE system, the Junior’s performance numbers are more suited to an unassuming European mass-market runabout than behind an evocative badge historically billed as Italy’s answer to BMW.

But would a middling electric economy car look this good?

The Junior is a handsome piece of design, with outsized visual muscle and presence.

Alfa Romeo flaunts its design flair with touches like spelling the brand name out in a gorgeous cursive script on the front grille and the teledial-style 18-inch alloy wheels. As you would expect, it has poetic-sounding Italian names for these features.

The cabin is as snug as you would expect for a car with the wheelbase of just 2,562mm – shorter than the Mini Aceman’s 2,606mm.

The presentation of the interior is sportier than electric car norms. Instead of a gigantic touchscreen and questionable ergonomics like unmarked power window switches, the Junior layout is very much like a car cockpit in the traditional sense.

Alfa Romeo’s tradition for driver-centric cockpits live on in the electric age. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The steering wheel with a slightly flattened bottom can be pulled close to the driver’s chest like in a touring race car.

The digital instrument display is set deep under a sporty hood, referencing the classic sports car hallmark of twin barrel cowls shielding Jaeger instrument dials.

The Junior is the first Alfa Romeo not to have a prominent gear lever. Instead, the selector is a small rocker switch inherited from Stellantis and found in various Citroen and Peugeot models.

Physical climate control switches, along with the infotainment screen, are angled slightly towards the driver. The 10.25-inch touchscreen is small by today’s standards, outsized by the iPad. But it has all the necessary features, including robust wireless smartphone pairing and a very straightforward menu structure.

The digital experience does have a few distinct quirks, though.

The Apple CarPlay interface prefers deliberate jabs over smartphone-style swiping, while the built-in navigation boots up to a blank screen because it does not have the Singapore map. Meanwhile, the physical Home shortcut button sits between the air-conditioning vents , above the hazard light switch.

Alfa Romeo also does not have the smartphone key or an app to control the car remotely or check on its battery charging status for Singapore just yet.

Cabin materials reflect the Junior’s entry-level position, as do non-premium features like manual front seat adjustments and fabric upholstery. However, the textured, neoprene-like material wrapping the lower half of the dashboard and the centre console give a nice premium feel, although the hard plastics dressing the door panels are difficult to ignore.

Rear accommodation is snug, as expected from the car’s compact footprint. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Clear the surprisingly tall sill at the rear doors and you will find that legroom is better suited for children under 12. Rather optimistically, there is a third seat-belt buckle in the middle of the not-very-wide rear bench, useful for short rides.

But far from being an impractical family car, it features a surprisingly spacious boot.

On paper, the Junior’s 400-litre boot capacity puts it ahead of the Mini Aceman (300 litres) and Volvo EX30 (318 litres), and even the Alfa Romeo 156 Sportwagon from two decades ago. But the loading lip is pronounced, so a strong back will be handy when loading something bulky like an oversized suitcase.

However, practical considerations aside, an Alfa Romeo must deliver a stirring driving experience.

Pushing the prominent “Engine Start” button on the centre console is an absolute non-event. There is no explosion of combustion power or the visceral mechanical symphony of the 156 GTA’s legendary 3.2-litre “Busso” V6.

But on the move, piped from the speakers, there is a surprisingly engaging acoustic growl. The car responds to the driver’s right foot with an engine-like sound, which is just pronounced enough to liven up the driving experience.

The steering feels direct and nicely progressive, rather than the hyperactive rack that has defined Alfa Romeo models like the 147.

The helm responds sweetly to driver inputs, matched with an alert chassis. The ride is firm, but has enough pliancy for Singapore’s roads. That said, a meatier, firmer-feeling brake pedal would be good, to make it easier to modulate.

Toggling between two of the three drive modes does not seem to make a significant difference to the controls in terms of performance and steering weight.

The third mode, labelled as “Advanced Efficiency”, is more distinct. It throttles acceleration and the air-conditioning system to eke out a bit more range from the battery.

Overall, the Junior delivers a more composed and engaging drive than its tall crossover silhouette suggests. Much of the agility comes down to low mass.

While the local press information is thin on technical details, European figures put the Junior’s kerb weight at around 1.5 tonnes, making it roughly 200kg lighter than a Volvo EX30.

The difference is keenly felt on the road, whether it is during a quick direction change when exiting the Newton Circus roundabout or switching lanes mid-corner.

Just as importantly, the lack of mass translates to good real-world efficiency.

Over the multi-day test drive, the Junior returns an average consumption rate of 14.9kWh/100km. This is not far from the claimed 14.2kWh/100km rate and better than the Volvo’s 18kWh/100km. A full charge should cover around 400km – sufficient for a week’s driving.

Recharging speed is class-competitive, maxing out at 11kW alternating current and 100kW direct current, so expect to take anything from 40 minutes to 6½ hours to fill it up from empty, depending on the charger specification.

The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica is a refreshingly different take from similarly priced rivals. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

As a maiden electric car attempt, the Junior Elettrica is an improbable triumph over corporate platform sharing. In Singapore, at least, it helps that its roads are hardly awash with Stellantis brands and models, leaving most people blissfully ignorant of the shared Citroen and Peugeot switches.

Usefully, Alfa Romeo is also not charging more than other mass-market options.

After discounts and COE, the Junior Elettrica hovers around the $200,000 mark. This helps to soften the blow of the compromises like the scratchy plastics and manual seats, while making its eager handling and show-stopping looks even more appealing.

In balance, the Junior has just enough “Alfa Romeo-ness” to bear the logo of the serpent with a man in its jaws and the cross of Milan with pride.

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Price: $235,888 with COE before applicable discounts

Motor: Hybrid synchronous motor with 54kWh lithium-ion battery

Transmission: Single-speed, front

Power: 100kW

Torque: 260Nm

0-100kmh: 9 seconds

Top speed: 150kmh

Power consumption: 15kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 100kW DC

Range: 410km

Agent: Red Rock & Rosso Motor

Rating: ★★★★☆

Comparable considerations

Mini Aceman E ($270,888 with COE as at Oct 20)

Developed and manufactured in China under BMW Group, the Aceman combines high-end digital connectivity and infotainment with Mini’s cheeky design and handling traits. The tech feels a grade higher than the Alfa Romeo, along with the higher asking price.

Volvo EX30 Plus ($232,000 with COE)

Equal parts sensible and stylish, the Chinese-built EX30 oozes Scandinavian minimalism, down to its single-screen, practically button-free dashboard. The boot may be a bit cramped for baby prams, but the car is more rear-passenger friendly than the Junior.

Smart #1 (From $290,888 with COE, before discounts)

This is the funky platform-sibling of the Volvo EX30. Smart recently added a Category A-friendly 100kW version of the #1 to the price list, which makes it broadly comparable to the Alfa Romeo and the Volvo.