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McLaren Special Operations’ restored M6GT is the star at the brand’s Goodwood Festival of Speed showcase.

Speed celebrated at Goodwood

The annual Goodwood Festival of Speed (FOS) is under way in West Sussex, England, from July 9 to 12. The motoring event known for its 1.9km timed hill climb featuring cars from the past, present and future also serves as a global launchpad for carmakers to show off their best. Here are highlights from the Goodwood Estate.

McLaren M6GT and 788HS

The work of the McLaren Special Operations is probably the ultimate “resto-mod”. The one-off M6GT was built using the chassis of the McLaren M6A racer, original moulds and archival reference materials. Powering the car is a period-correct small-block Chevy V8 with a five-speed manual gearbox. The idea is to build the road car that founder Bruce McLaren had wanted, if not for his death in 1970.

Sharing the limelight is the 788HS, a hardcore limited edition of the 750S.

Limited to 200 units globally across the Coupe and Spider bodystyle, the monster boasts 777hp from its tuned 4-litre twin-turbo V8 – 37hp more than the 750S. The car also features a more aggressive aerodynamic package, including an S-duct hood and raised active rear spoiler.

Hennessey Venom F5-M

The Hennessey Venom F5-M is the world’s most powerful manual hypercar, with over 2,000hp. PHOTO: HENNESSEY

With over 2,000hp, the Venom F5-M is touted by its maker as the world’s most powerful manual hypercar. The creation of Texas-based carmaker Hennessey, the mayhem comes from a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 via a six-speed open-gate manual transmission.

Priced at US$2.65 million (S$3.42 million), the car unveiled at Goodwood is the first of 12 units slated for production.

Alpine A110 Future

The successor to the Alpine A110 is an all-electric model with a 40:60 front-to-rear weight distribution. PHOTO: ALPINE

Serving as a glimpse into the French brand’s next-generation electric sports car, the Alpine A110 Future is on display at the FOS. The prototype paves the way for the launch of the actual car, expected by 2027.

To mimic the handling characteristics of the outgoing A110, which is a mid-engine car, the batteries for the new electric vehicle were split to achieve a 40:60 front-to-rear weight balance with the power sent to the tarmac through two rear-mounted electric motors.

The new electric sports car succeeds the two-seater that was unveiled a decade ago.

Locally, Alpine is represented by Wearnes Automotive.

BYD’s biggest PHEV yet

The BYD Sealion 8 DM-i plug-in hybrid can travel up to 900km before it needs a refuel and recharge. PHOTO: BYDAUTOMOTIVE.COM.AU

BYD has expanded its range of plug-in hybrids in Singapore with the launch of the Sealion 8 DM-i on July 6. This is the largest and most attractive model yet, following the Sealion 6 DM-i and Seal 6 DM-i.

The seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) has an electric range of 80km from its 19kWh battery. Charging speed is up to 11kW on AC (full charge in one hour 18 minutes) and 40kW on DC (under 50 minutes).

Combined with the 60-litre tank which feeds the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, the Sealion 8 DM-i can travel up to 900km. The SUV is priced at $238,888 with certificate of entitlement and is available at the various BYD showrooms in Singapore.