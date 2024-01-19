EV sales cool in Europe

Europe’s carmakers are bracing themselves for slower growth in 2024 after sales fell for the first time in 17 months in December on waning enthusiasm for electric vehicles (EVs).

New vehicle registrations declined by 3.8 per cent to 1.05 million units last month, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said on Jan 18.

Sales slumped by nearly a quarter in Germany – the region’s biggest market – after EV incentives ran out, outweighing growth in other key countries.

Elevated borrowing costs, a sluggish economy in parts of Europe and growing pessimism around EVs are clouding the industry’s outlook.

Bloomberg Intelligence is predicting sales growth in 2024 to slow to 5 per cent, from 14 per cent in 2023. This will likely depress car prices and squeeze returns for automakers, according to Bernstein analysts.

“Pent-up demand has started to fade,” analysts led by Mr Daniel Roeska said in a note in January. Dealerships and manufacturers “will soon face the full force of sluggish demand”.

Tesla slashed prices for its best-selling Model Y in markets such as Germany, France and Norway this week. The American carmaker is planning to temporarily halt production of the vehicle at its plant near Berlin, citing logistics issues triggered by fighting in the Red Sea.

In December, Audi said it was pulling back its EV roll-out.

The deep decline in Germany, where EV registrations nearly halved in December, outweighed growth in markets such as Britain, Spain and France.

EV sales rose by 28 per cent in 2023, but slumped by a quarter in December.

Besides Germany, registrations of new battery-powered cars also shrank in Sweden, the Netherlands and Croatia. The European Union recorded its first monthly drop in EV sales since April 2020, the height of the pandemic.

Some grounds for optimism remain. European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde this week signalled an interest rate cut this summer was “likely”, fuelling hopes of lower financing costs.

In Italy, where registrations rose by 6 per cent in December, the government is considering a €930 million (S$1.36 billion) package to bolster EV sales, Bloomberg reported earlier in January.

Carmakers are also racing to improve their products. A wave of 35 new battery-powered models to be introduced in 2024 will provide customers with more affordable choices, possibly allowing companies to bolster their brand and market position, the Bernstein analysts added.