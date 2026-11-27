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Jurong Point added 56 more EV charging points to its carpark on Nov 26.

More EV chargers at Jurong Point

Jurong Point in Jurong West added 56 more electric vehicle (EV) charging points on Nov 26. Operated by SP Mobility across the mall’s JP1 and JP2 wings, these are 22kW alternating current (AC) chargers.

They complement four existing charging points operated by Volt Singapore, bringing the total to 60 charging points.

Until Dec 27, charging at SP Mobility points in the mall costs 72.6 cents a kilowatt-hour, a 10% discount off the regular rate.

The same discount applies at SP Mobility’s charging points in AMK Hub, which is connected to Ang Mo Kio MRT station. Like Jurong Point, the mall is managed by Link Real Estate Investment Trust.

By the end of 2026, AMK Hub will expand from two charging lots to 14 at its Basement 3 carpark, consisting of AC and faster direct current chargers.

Radical Hyundai Avante unveiled

The Hyundai Elantra, also known as Avante, was unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov 19. PHOTO: HYUNDAI

Unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which closes on Nov 29, Hyundai’s familiar four-door Avante family saloon has undergone a radical design makeover.

Crisp wedged lines dominate the exterior with flared fenders, giving it a far more muscular stance than is typical for the segment.

At 4,765mm, the eighth-generation model is 86mm longer overall than its predecessor – significantly larger than class favourites such as the Honda Civic (4,681mm) and Toyota Corolla Altis (4,635mm).

It was presented with two powertrain options: a 147hp 2-litre petrol and a 155hp 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid.

Global deliveries will begin progressively in early 2027.

Suzuki Ignis goes electric

The Suzuki Ignis is now an electric vehicle, slated for sale in Europe and beyond from late 2027. PHOTO: SUZUKI

The Suzuki Ignis has been reborn as a compact electric car. Unveiled on Nov 25, it will go on sale in Europe and other markets from the second half of 2027.

It is adapted from the e-Sky, a Japanese domestic market model which complies with the country’s “kei-car” classification, the smallest category of highway-legal motor vehicles.

The Ignis is Suzuki’s second exported EV after the eVitara. Other than its slightly larger footprint, the Ignis’ chassis is tuned specifically for international driving conditions and buyer preferences.

Built on a dedicated EV platform, it features a 67kW motor on the front axle with a 26kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. Suzuki has yet to announce its energy consumption rate or driving range.

Porsche’s electric two-seater almost ready

Porsche’s electric 718 Boxster has completed about four million test kilometres in various climates as part of its development. PHOTO: PORSCHE

The development of the first Porsche electric 718 Boxster is nearly complete and the production version will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2027.

Porsche said on Nov 24 its new two-seater convertible has completed about four million test kilometres in all kinds of climate, covering more than 20 countries and testing five different charging standards.

Singapore was among the test locations, as a development prototype was spotted at a mall in Jurong East in September.

The electric sports car will be the most powerful 718 in the model’s history, capable of hitting 100kmh from rest in under three seconds and with a top speed of over 250kmh. The car will also feature technology derived from the 911, such as rear-axle steering.