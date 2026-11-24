How does an electric vehicle (EV) manage the drive between the left and right wheel?

All road-going vehicles must have a differential in the axle to allow the left and right wheel to allow the wheels to turn at different speeds during a turn.

The classical differential is an elegantly complex assembly of gears that transmits torque to the left and right wheel from one input while allowing a speed differential. This makes it possible for the wheel on the inner side of the curve to roll slower than the outer wheel which obviously takes a longer path.

The typical dual-motor installation in an EV is designed with the motor at either end mounted transversely and parallel to the respective axle. There is no mechanical connection between the front and rear motors, and hence there is no centre differential.

Between the left and right wheels on either axle, a single-speed reduction gearbox using what is known as the epicyclic gear-train transmits torque continuously to both wheels while allowing speed differentials in a curve.

All-wheel-drive and torque variance between the front and rear wheels is fully managed by the electronic Power Control Module. Depending on the surface condition, the amount of torque delivered by any one motor could vary from 0% to 100%.

To stop either wheel on the axle from spinning haplessly and losing traction, the traction control unit selectively applies varying levels of braking force to the individual wheel, achieving the effect of a “limited slip differential”.

With fully electronic systems that monitor and feedback a variety of parameters including speed, steering angle, body attitude and tyre-slip together, the high-power control module can act as much as 100 times faster than combustion-engine cars working with mechanical differentials.

Dual-motor, all-wheel-drive EVs, such as the Subaru e-Outback and soon-to-arrive Range Rover electric, make use of the system’s capabilities to offer additional driving modes which enhances their off-road capabilities. Such vehicles can tackle loose surfaces such as gravel or mud and steep inclines as well as exhibiting impeccable manners on tarmac in the dry or wet.