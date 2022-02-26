Endearing jack of all trades

Porsche's electric Taycan 4S Cross Turismo is engaging at the wheel and offers more versatility than its saloon sibling

Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is a wagon, a crossover and a sports tourer all rolled into one.

Behold the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo - perfect for the well-heeled buyer looking for something eclectic and electric.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 26, 2022, with the headline Endearing jack of all trades. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top