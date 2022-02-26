It is a wagon, a crossover and a sports tourer all rolled into one.
Behold the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo - perfect for the well-heeled buyer looking for something eclectic and electric.
It is a wagon, a crossover and a sports tourer all rolled into one.
Behold the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo - perfect for the well-heeled buyer looking for something eclectic and electric.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 26, 2022, with the headline Endearing jack of all trades. Subscribe