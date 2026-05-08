Documentary on woman, 80, who gives up her Mazda RX-7 sports car after 25 years takes top prize

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The story of Ms Naoko Nishimoto and her 25 years with her Mazda RX-7 won the Grand Prix award at the International Auto Film Festa in Japan in April.

Mazda RX-7 film wins award

Goodbye RX-7: Saying Farewell To A Dear Friend, a 10-minute documentary about an 80-year-old Japanese woman giving up her Mazda sports car after 25 years, took home the Grand Prix award at the International Auto Film Festa in Japan in April.

Ms Naoko Nishimoto bought the silver FD generation RX-7 when she was 55, after seeing the car featured in the Initial D anime series with her son. The franchise, which spans five series and one feature film, was released from 1998 to 2014.

Throughout the quarter of a century of ownership, she never skipped on wax-coating her car, preserving its shiny finish.

As she was giving up her driving licence, the car has been given to Mazda, which is putting it through a thorough restoration before using it for publicity.

The film documents Ms Nishimoto’s final three days of owning the rotary-engine sports car, reflecting on the bond she shares with it.

Goodbye RX-7: Saying Farewell To A Dear Friend emerged tops ahead of 518 entries from 73 countries at the International Auto Film Festa, a global film festival centred on car culture .

The winning film and 18 other finalists will be screened daily at the Mazda Trans Aoyama studio in central Tokyo from May 12 to 17.

You can also watch the films at the festival’s website autofilmfesta.net/iaff2026-awardwinners

Proton’s baby EV to debut at The Car Expo

The Proton e.Mas 5, a compact electric hatchback, will be launched at The Car Expo on May 9, 2026. PHOTO: PROTON E.MAS

The Proton e.Mas 5, a compact electric hatchback, will star at the brand’s booth at The Car Expo happening this weekend. This is the second model after the Proton e.Mas brand launched in Singapore with the e.Mas 7 in late 2025.

Measuring 4,135mm long, the car is between the Aion UT (4,270mm) and the Honda Jazz (4,088mm). Unlike most compact hatchbacks in Singapore – electric or engine-powered – the e.Mas 5 is a rear-wheel-drive car.

Since 2017, Chinese mega-auto group Geely has taken a 49.9 per cent stake in Malaysian national carmaker Proton, and Proton e.Mas is created as a dedicated electric and hybrid sub-brand of Proton.

In Malaysia, the e.Mas 5 is available in two forms: the 58kW Prime, which has an operating range of 225km, and the 85kW Premium, with a range of 325km. The exact specification of the car in Singapore will be available only on May 9.

The Car Expo is organised by SPH Media, publisher of titles including The Straits Times. It will be held at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 on May 9 and 10 from 10am to 9pm. The latest edition features 34 authorised car distributors, including Tesla, which is participating for the first time.

The first 1,000 visitors daily will receive a limited-edition inflatable neck pillow and eye mask. Buyers of new and used cars get up to $1,000 worth of cash vouchers from petrol company SPC and a shot at the lucky draw when they complete a survey.

MG Singapore’s sporty partnership

(From left) Mr Woo Kai Wei, CEO of Singapore Badminton Association, Mr Raymond Ng, managing director of MG Singapore, and Professor David Tan, vice-president (business development and communications) of Singapore Badminton Association. PHOTO: MG SINGAPORE

Eurokars EV, the distributor of MG, is the official automotive sponsor of the KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2026.

As part of the partnership, a fleet of MG S5 electric sport utility vehicles will be provided as the official cars for the event, which will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from May 26 to 31.

MG customers and fans can look forward to signed official Singapore Badminton Open merchandise, tickets to the matches, vouchers from sportswear and sport equipment brand Li-Ning, and discounted rates to book badminton courts, among other perks.

McLaren Golf debuts

McLaren Golf launches with debut Series 1 and Series 3 irons. PHOTO: MCLAREN GOLF

Referring to the sometimes-frustrating sport of hitting a ball into a hole rather than the German hatchback, McLaren Golf is the latest venture from the British supercar manufacturer.

Marking the debut of its new business, McLaren Golf unveiled two clubs: the Series 1 and Series 3 irons.

Series 1 is a more compact iron for more skilled players, while Series 3 is good for players working on improving their game. Both irons are priced at US$375 (S$475) a club.

McLaren said it was bringing its “high-performance mindset” into the game of golf. The irons and other McLaren Golf-branded products are available from its website mclarengolf.com