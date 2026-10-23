Do not worry about having to overhaul an EV’s motor

An electric motor is engineered to outlast the lifespan of an EV’s battery by many times.

In electric vehicles, the batteries have multi-year warranties, but what about the electric motor?

When shopping for a car, the engine’s reliability is among the most important considerations. But with electric vehicles (EVs), it is less common for prospective buyers to scrutinise the longevity of the electric motor.

Often, buyers are neither aware of nor want to know whether the motor is produced in-house by the carmaker or supplied by a dedicated motor manufacturer. Most of the time, all we want to know about the motor is how much power it makes.

The electric motor is fundamentally different from an internal combustion engine. To begin with, there is only one moving part, called the armature, compared with an engine having a complex system of gears, throttles, valves, cams and injectors.

The electric motor gets its energy from electricity, while an engine relies on liquid or gaseous fuel.

Although EVs are relatively new, the electric motor has been around for more than two centuries. With widespread applications in domestic, commercial and industrial equipment, motors are well known to outlast the driven machine or device.

A refrigerator in a home, for instance, has a compressor driven by an electric motor which runs non-stop and continues to do so even when the rest of the fridge begins to fall apart. It is a similar story with other motor-driven machines, whether they are construction equipment, mass-rapid trains or city water supply pumps.

It is therefore expected that an EV’s motor or motors will easily last three to four times the warrantied life of its batteries. Currently, most EV makers offer between 100,000km and 150,000km coverage for the batteries. As with any new car, the comprehensive warranty will cover the drive motor too, but this is truly one aspect of an EV you need not worry about.