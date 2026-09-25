Do not change your engine’s air filter too frequently

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The next time you are told to change your air filter, check the owner’s manual to determine if it is due for a change.

How important is my engine air filter and how often do I need to change it?

A combustion engine requires a mixture of air and fuel to run. With just two components coming together to provide power, the quality of these is extremely crucial. Oftentimes, the only consideration is what fuel grade should go into my car.

However, the air that enters the engine plays an equally important role. The air is cleaned by a simple, yet critical, component: the engine air filter.

The stoichiometric, or ideal, chemical ratio of air and fuel is 14.7 to one . Although this changes slightly as the engine operates, generally, the air filter has a huge volume of air that it needs to clean during its working lifespan.

Atmospheric air is laden with foreign particles and impurities. Sand, dirt, soot and even some small debris need to be stopped from entering the intake system. The air filter thus provides crucial protection for the engine.

Air filters that come from the car manufacturer are typically made from a synthetic medium or cellulose fibre paper. They work to trap particles that are measured in microns. However, these filters must also allow for sufficient air to enter the engine.

An efficiency rating is used to determine the effectiveness of an air filter.

Filters have varying ratings, such as 99 per cent or even 99.99 per cent. Although seemingly small, the difference between these numbers translates to approximately 10 times the amount of dirt that gets trapped. Over an extended period, this ensures engine longevity.

The science behind the principle of an air filter is counter-intuitive. Dust attracts dust and so having a new or clean filter is not as effective as a slightly used piece.

Manufacturers research extensively to determine the balance between the filter lifespan and its capability. Therefore, when a recommendation is given to a service interval, this should be adhered to.

Based on the above, changing an air filter early will be more detrimental than advantageous. This contrasts with the vehicle’s engine oil and its corresponding filter. Air filters need replacing only between 30,000km and 50,000km, or every two years.

In fact, engine air filters work so well that they have longer service intervals than cabin air filters. The next time you are told to change your air filter, check the owner’s manual to determine if it is due for a change.