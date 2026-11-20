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Disc brakes are often used at the front axle, which has to bear the majority of the load.

Is it okay that my car comes with drum brakes and not disc brakes?

Some owners of the latest Honda City in Malaysia were upset that their cars arrived with drum brakes on the rear axle, instead of all-round disc brakes as stated in the catalogue.

The complaints were so loud that the carmaker issued a statement assuring customers that the braking system is up to the task, complying with all safety and quality standards.

Disc brakes consist of a flat metal plate with a clamp-like device wrapped around a portion of the edge.

A drum brake, on the other hand, looks like a metal bowl on the outside.

Whatever technology is used, the basic operation of a vehicle braking system is to reduce the motion of a vehicle.

When the brakes are applied, kinetic energy is converted into heat energy. The higher the speed of the vehicle, the greater the kinetic energy.

A second, but less crucial, factor in braking capability is the mass of the vehicle.

The difference between drum brakes and disc brakes is their braking effectiveness. This goes beyond slowing down the vehicle to how they retain this ability when subjected to heavy use.

Disc brakes tend to outperform drum brakes in both areas, but it is also important to consider the specific use-cases.

Braking transfers the load of the car towards the front axle. Between 75% and 80% of the energy conversion from kinetic to heat occurs at the front. As such, the rear brakes bear a far smaller burden when slowing the car down, as well as generate less heat.

Small, entry-level car models tend to have a lower weight and power output, so having drum brakes on the rear axle is more than adequate .

All vehicles undergo extensive testing before being put on sale. These test standards ensure that vehicles meet minimum requirements in safety standards.

Increasingly, electric vehicles are also being fitted with rear drum brakes.

Unlike disc brakes, where the pad is always in contact with the disc, causing some friction, drum brakes enable the wheels to turn without drag.