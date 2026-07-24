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Cool wagons: Looking back at the history of the now-rare station wagon on Singapore roads

The Volvo V70 R had a tuned 2.5-litre turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, and was offered in this fetching shade of green.

SINGAPORE – Before the world fell in love with the sport utility vehicle (SUV), cool people packed their active lifestyle gear in the back of station wagons. These were essentially conventional four-door saloon cars with roofs stretched to enlarge the boot capacity.

Tradesmen liked such cars because they could carry equipment like a stepladder, which was hard to fit in a regular saloon. Volvo and Mercedes-Benz, for example, made their wagons even more flexible with rear-facing jump seats that unfolded from the boot floor, transforming them into occasional seven-seaters.

Motoring enthusiasts, too, were enamoured of station wagons, especially the high-performance ones, because they do not have the same dynamic compromises as tall SUVs.

Today, aside from a few luxury European models such as BMW, Porsche and Volvo, there are only slim pickings left in Singapore’s wagon market. Mass-market options are limited to the Skoda Octavia Combi, Skoda Superb Combi and the BYD Seal 6 Touring.

As they near the brink of extinction, here are some of the coolest wagons in recent history.

Audi RS6 Avant (2020 to 2025)

The 4-litre RS6 Avant was a fast, handsome beast. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

With its flared wheel arches and oversized intakes, the RS6 of 2020 was offered only as an Avant, which is Audi-speak for a wagon.

The 4-litre, twin-turbo V8 monster was not the craziest in the model’s history; that honour goes to its predecessor from two generations ago, which had a 5-litre V10 engine, but the 2020 car was a more complete sports car.

For nearly two decades, the brand from Ingolstadt offered Avant versions of its A4 and A6 models in Singapore, but this has stopped in recent years.

Mercedes-Benz E-class Estate (2016 to 2023)

This generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-class was the last to have a third-row seat in the Estate body. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ

The Mercedes-Benz E-class Estate tended to be more spacious than its rivals. Up until the 2016 generation, the model also had one cool party trick – an optional bench that unfolded from the boot floor to convert the executive car into a seven-seater. The feature has since been dropped, supposedly due to low demand.

Mercedes-Benz currently has no Estate model in its Singapore line-up, but the CLA Shooting Brake will be launching in the coming months.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Wagon (2005)

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Wagon was marginally more usable than the regular saloon version. PHOTO: MITSUBISHI

A rally car turned station wagon, the Lancer Evolution was built between 2005 and 2006. Mitsubishi’s distributor sold a handful of them here in Singapore, although the model was also brought in by parallel importers at the time.

While the majority of the “Evo” saloons had manual gearboxes, the wagon was available with a five-speed automatic transmission. This did little to soften the Evo’s hardcore image. Surprisingly , the Wagon was not actually more commodious than the four-door saloon, but that did not dent its cult appeal.

Today, not only is the Lancer model gone, but Mitsubishi is also no longer active in Singapore .

Mini Clubman (2016 to 2024)

The Clubman was the closest model Mini had to a family car, without being an SUV. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

By stretching the roof of the Cooper hatchback, the Clubman is basically a Mini station wagon. There had been two Clubman generations in the modern BMW-owned era of the Mini. The first had a single rear-hinged door that opened into traffic, while the second had a more conventional layout. In either version, access to the boot was via a pair of doors that meet in the centre, which meant that it had two rear wipers.

Apart from the Countryman SUV, the Clubman was the closest thing to being a family car, combining the brand’s fun-to-drive nature and – in the fiery Cooper S and John Cooper Works forms – plenty of performance.

Volvo V70 R (2003 to 2007)

With a funky exterior colour called Flash Green and bright orange leather seats, the V70 R was no shrinking violet. It had a tuned 2.5-litre, turbocharged five-cylinder engine that made 300hp and a distinctive engine note. Along with the all-wheel-drive system, the car had all the composure and pace to keep up with bona fide sports cars.

Succeeding the limited-edition 850 T5-R and the 850 R, the V70 R was intended to mark the brand’s foray into high-performance models, like the BMW M cars. This was not to be. Rather than creating standalone models, Volvo introduced R-Design cars, which were basically standard cars with sportier cosmetic touches.