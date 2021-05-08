Combustion versus electrification

The Porsche Taycan has been one of the most-talked-about electric cars since it arrived here last July and clinched The Straits Times Car of the Year last year.

Porsche's only other saloon offering is the Panamera, with the current second-generation model just completing a mid-life makeover in January.

The two variants here are comparable price-wise - the Taycan costs $411,460 and the Panamera, $408,067. The prices exclude the certificates of entitlement.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

Both cars look rather similar, especially from a distance and from the side.

The Taycan is about 80mm shorter tip to tip and sits 30mm lower. The Panamera wears 19-inch wheels, while the Taycan has 20-inch alloys.

It is at the front that these saloons are distinctively different.

The Panamera's handsome nose is recognisable on other Porsche models, whereas the Taycan's is highly distinctive and more futuristic-looking.

The headlights on the Taycan are slimmer and merge with air curtains. There are larger air intakes on the Panamera, which alludes to its combustion engine.

ENGINEERING AND PERFORMANCE

The drivetrains of both cars could not be more different. The only similarity is that both are rear-wheel-drives.

PORSCHE PANAMERA PRICE: $408,067 without COE Engine: 2,894cc 24-valve V6 twin-turbocharged TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed dual-clutch with paddle shift POWER: 330hp at 5,400rpm TORQUE: 450Nm at 1,800-5,000rpm 0-100KMH: 5.4 seconds TOP SPEED: 270kmh FUEL CONSUMPTION: 9.2 litres/100km PORSCHE TAYCAN PRICE: $411, 460 without COE MOTOR: Single permanent magnet synchronous TRANSMISSION: Two-speed on rear axle POWER: 326hp (408hp on overboost) TORQUE: 357Nm 0-100KMH: 5.4 seconds TOP SPEED: 230kmh ENERGY CONSUMPTION: 21.3 to 17.5kWh/100km AGENT: Porsche Centre Singapore

The Panamera sports a front-mounted 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Maximum torque of 450Nm is delivered from 1,800rpm and does not wane till 5,000rpm. In the meantime, its peak output of 330hp is produced between 5,400rpm and 6,400rpm.

The Taycan is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor mounted at the rear, 911-style. It has a two-speed transmission. This 326hp motor can deliver 408hp with overboost. It has 345Nm of torque - less than the Panamera - but this arrives almost instantaneously.

The Taycan's two-speed transmission is incorporated into the transaxle to optimise both low-speed acceleration and top speed.

Interestingly, both cars will hit 100kmh from rest in exactly 5.4 seconds. In the race to maximum speed though, the Taycan is all done at 230kmh, while the Panamera carries on till 270kmh.

The Panamera is claimed to travel 100km on just 9.2 litres of petrol (13.2 litres in this test). With its 75-litre fuel tank, its theoretical range is 815km.

The Taycan, on the other hand, is claimed to travel between 354km and 431km on its 79.2kWh battery pack. Based on these figures, electrical energy consumption works out to between 21.3 and 17.5kWh/ 100km respectively (22kWh in this test), assuming the battery is depleted to 5 per cent.

The annual road tax is $2,769 for the Taycan and $2,262 for the Panamera.

HANDLING AND RIDE

Being Porsches, these saloons ride and handle exceptionally well. Multi-link suspension all round keep body roll to a minimum while the electric-assisted steering is perfectly weighted and responsive.

Despite being 190kg heavier, the Taycan comes across as being nimbler. No doubt this is largely a result of its low centre of gravity.

Even as base models, the Panamera and Taycan come with standard six-and four-pot brakes front and rear respectively.

Porsche Active Aerodynamics with adaptive rear spoiler is another standard feature. In addition, the Taycan has active Air Intake Flaps for further aerodynamic efficiency.

CABIN AND EQUIPMENT

Both saloons will seat four comfortably, although there are three seatbelts in the rear.

Anyone in the centre is likely to be less comfortable in the Panamera because of its prominent transmission tunnel. There is no such issue in the Taycan, as the only items running underside the car, from the front to the rear, are some cables.

With a 50mm longer wheelbase, the Panamera does offer slightly more legroom. However, both cars can accommodate two 1.8m adults, even if they are seated fore and aft of each other.

Both driver's seats are supportive, with the Taycan's allowing for more adjustability (14-way versus eight-way).

Cargo space is evenly matched. The Panamera's boot holds 495 litres while the Taycan's combined volume of its front and rear storage comes up to 491 litres.

Loading and unloading of odd-shaped items into the Panamera's trunk is easier, thanks to a tailgate that is hinged at the roof.

Digital displays are getting larger and the Taycan's 16.8-inch curved driver's display trumps the Panamera's smaller, hybrid unit with central analogue tachometer and compact displays on either side.

The Taycan is also fitted with a tablet touchscreen display at the centre console while the Panamera's is a more conventional one with switches and buttons.

In the music department, the Panamera hits all the right notes with its 710-watt 14-speaker Bose system. The Taycan's 150-watt 10-speaker system, however, is complemented by the car's near silent operation.

Sport Chrono Package is added in both cars and includes a gorgeous GT Sports steering wheel with drive mode rotary switch.

CONCLUSION

The Panamera and Taycan are equally desirable, be it for performance, handling, quality or just brand image.

The key question here is whether you are ready for electrification or a diehard petrolhead who revels in engine and exhaust sounds and gear changes.

But objectively, the Taycan is the future while the Panamera is likely among the last of its kind.