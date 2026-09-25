China’s electric cars aren’t Europe’s real problem

BRUSSELS – Europe’s attempts to protect itself from the onslaught of China’s car exports look to be turning into an expensive game of Whac-A-Mole. Tariffs in 2024 targeted Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) with duties as high as 45 per cent. The result has been rising imports of hybrids, which are exempt, in turn prompting demands for further restrictions.

Carmakers appear to be lost. Europe already makes almost nine times as many plug-in cars as it did in 2019, while conventional vehicle production has fallen about 40 per cent – but they’re lobbying Brussels to water down emissions targets while cutting 100,000 jobs. This doesn’t look like the robust domestic industry that protectionism was meant to incubate.

That’s because current policy gets the problem back-to-front. Europe is restricting imports of Chinese-made EVs , but allowing unrestricted trade in the batteries that power them. The set-up is congenial for the continent’s carmakers, which would rather use cheaper Chinese cells than invest in alternatives. If your aim is to support advanced European manufacturing, however, it’s disastrous.

You only need to look at the recent history of China’s own auto industry to see why.

National champions SAIC Motor and BAIC Motor, each founded under Mao Zedong and still controlled by the municipal governments of Shanghai and Beijing, have lost 70 per cent and 93 per cent of their market values, respectively, since peaking in 2018.

The biggest winners from the shift to EVs are privately owned companies that barely existed two decades ago. At this point, the entire listed pure-play Chinese car sector is worth less than Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL, the world’s biggest battery maker.

(We’re excluding BYD and Xiaomi. Both make cars, but the former also makes batteries for other companies, while the latter produces a wide range of consumer products.)

Chinese car brands are causing political tremors in the European Union, but still make up just 6.6 per cent of sales. Meanwhile, Chinese batteries, whose local market share has almost doubled in two years to more than 50 per cent, are barely discussed. Imagine if Britain had spent the 1930s protecting its aircraft companies, while remaining dependent on Germany for the engines they need to fly.

The goal here should be building a handful of European-owned battery champions capable of competing at global scale, without trying to exclude the Asian companies whose technology and expertise can help them get there. The moment is ripe for such a shift: Europe’s battery market is now roughly as large as China’s was in 2022, giving the region the scale necessary to drive down costs and foster essential know-how.

With Chinese EV growth slowing amid saturation and weak consumer demand, Europe may even have the edge. Over the five years through 2031, the continent’s passenger vehicles will require an additional 255 gigawatt-hours of batteries, compared with 250GWh in China, according to BloombergNEF.

The problem is that Europe’s carmakers are funnelling the benefits of this coming production boom offshore, allowing domestic expertise to wither. Automotive Cells, or ACC, a battery venture between Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz Group and TotalEnergies, has been slashed to about a quarter of its planned size as its investors tied up with CATL instead.

Volkswagen’s PowerCo has shelved four of its planned gigafactories in favour of working with CATL and Gotion High-Tech, another Chinese player.

Fortunately, many of the elements needed for a better policy are already in place. The EU’s Battery Booster programme promises €1.5 billion (S$2.2 billion) to support gigafactories in their ramp-up stage. It should be expanded to €10 billion and remain available until a company hits 100GWh of capacity, roughly the level needed to compete globally.

Europe’s existing “resilience criteria” rules, intended to stop public support for clean technology deepening its dependence on dominant foreign suppliers, will also help. In cases of clear subsidies, countervailing duties should be imposed on the Chinese-made battery, not the car as a whole, a distinction that has precedent in the US approach to aluminium automotive parts.

In general, though, Chinese investment should be welcomed.

Asian expertise will be vital in resuscitating Europe’s battery industry, as ACC discovered when it had to bring in engineers from Guangdong-based Eve Energy to kick-start its troubled production lines. With sufficient protections in place for the power cells that really matter, finished Chinese EVs should be allowed in duty-free, to discipline local automakers.

Batteries lack the political salience of cars, but they are ultimately far more important, sitting at the foundation of an industrial ecosystem stretching beyond passenger automobiles, into trucks, ships, drones, power grids and data centres.

Europe needs to recognise that the world is changing before it’s too late. At the moment, it’s applying infant-industry protection to incumbents who’ve been around since Queen Victoria was on the throne. Meanwhile, its actual infant industry – battery manufacturing – has been left exposed. BLOOMBERG