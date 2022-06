Who would drive a 14-year-old hardcore sports car for 13,700km across Russia in the dead of winter, with temperatures plunging to as low as minus 27 deg C?

Engineer and businessman Hoong Kah Chuan, 65, did just that - from Feb 25 to March 22 - in his Nissan GT-R, with Russian guide Yuri Kalika, 36, in tow.