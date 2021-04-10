Motor Mouth

Cheap, easy ways to clear the air

Electrification is a long-term solution to better air quality, but here are some low-hanging fruit

Christopher Tan Senior Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The topic of pollution and cars got another big airing recently, when new initiatives were announced to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

EVs do not emit on-site tailpipe pollutants, which means they make a huge difference to the quality of the air we breathe, since we are surrounded by motor vehicles where we live, work and play.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2021, with the headline 'Cheap, easy ways to clear the air'. Subscribe
Topics: 