For Subscribers
Motor Mouth
Cheap, easy ways to clear the air
Electrification is a long-term solution to better air quality, but here are some low-hanging fruit
The topic of pollution and cars got another big airing recently, when new initiatives were announced to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).
EVs do not emit on-site tailpipe pollutants, which means they make a huge difference to the quality of the air we breathe, since we are surrounded by motor vehicles where we live, work and play.
Topics: