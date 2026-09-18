Charge of the electric brigade: Final leg of 2,100km road trip to Malaysia

Horizon event: (Anti-clockwise from bottom left) The Volvo ES90, Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD, Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ and BMW iX3 50 xDrive lining up at a disused jetty outside Yard & Co cafe in Pengerang, Malaysia.

MELAKA, Malaysia – No one talks about the range of a combustion-engined car because refuelling stations are commonplace and refuelling takes mere minutes. But for electric cars, range, alas, is still a consideration. Especially on a road trip.

In 2022, ST Motoring took an MG 5 Exclusive station wagon, a Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor and an Audi e-tron S Sportback on a drive to Penang and back. The 1,500km journey showed it was feasible to do a long road trip with electric cars, even if it was not entirely pleasant back then – primarily because of charging.

The range of electric cars has improved noticeably in the last four years. While 400km to 500km was deemed “long range” just a few years ago, the definition now applies to cars with a reach of 600km and above. The improvement has largely been on the back of larger batteries and better efficiency.

So, this time, we decided to circumnavigate Peninsula Malaysia with a fleet of long-range models – an endeavour covering some 2,100km in four days. This would test the cars in parts of the country where the electric vehicle (EV) charging network is still nascent, namely the east coast and the East-West Highway.

The aim was also to see how feasible it was to charge only at the hotels we were staying at. This would be significantly more comfortable and convenient than charging at rest stops (which, ironically, are rarely restful).

Four cars were selected for the experiment: a BMW iX3 50 xDrive, Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+, Volvo ES90 Ultra and a long-range rear-wheel-drive variant of Tesla’s Model 3. They were the only cars with a Singapore-tested range of more than 600km, which is likely to dip at Malaysian highway speeds.

Returning for this high-voltage sequel were The Straits Times executive photojournalist Chong Jun Liang, freelance writer Lionel Seah and myself.

Joining the adventure were Seah’s son Sean, a polytechnic student; BMW M Club Singapore president Chan Weiwen; and Liew Kwong Chin, a lifelong BMW enthusiast from Ipoh who has been living in Singapore.

The first leg of the odyssey showed that the cars were capable of covering more than 500km on a single charge.

I was quite impressed – and relieved – that the cars journeyed from Dungun, Terengganu, to Alor Setar via the East-West Highway without a charging stop. It was a span of nearly 550km across mountain passes which reached 1,000m above sea level.

Ipoh rendezvous: The four cars rolling through the streets of this historic tin-mining town. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

That stretch was spectacular for its sights and for driving pleasure its winding roads offered. The elder Seah recalled the added excitement of “driving through cloud cover and a burst of torrential rain” on this high-altitude, twisty stretch.

Driven in one-pedal mode, EVs can traverse twisty roads with as much aplomb as a manual car driven by an expert driver. Indeed, even in adaptive cruise control mode, the BMW iX3 – the sole sport utility vehicle in the group – that I was piloting on this leg felt secure in the multitude of S-bends.

The mountainous tarmac brought back memories from 40 years ago, when I rode my 200cc Honda motorbike round Malaysia. The East-West Highway back then was a lot more desolate, dotted with machine gun posts and ominous signs warning that driving after dark was prohibited.

Melaka meeting: The foursome in front of a dramatic wall mural in the heritage coastal city. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Today, that highway skirting the Malaysian-Thai border is more populated, but sightings of elephants and tigers are still reported.

Biggest test on range

While the East-West Highway was challenging because of its topography and absence of EV chargers , the next stretch – from Alor Setar to Melaka via the North-South Highway – would be even more daunting. Including a lunch stop in Ipoh, it would be around 600km.

Besides being the longest leg, the span allowed for higher speeds – a range killer. We tried to keep within 120kmh, but because there were many instances where we had to overtake, sometimes passing convoys of heavy vehicles, strong bursts of higher velocities were not uncommon.

Jonker jaunt: The cars parading down a narrow passageway near Melaka’s Jonker Street. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

A straight and relatively empty stretch from Alor Setar to Ipoh also inspired a strange need for speed.

It was because of this that made us decide to err on the side of caution.

We plugged the cars in at AC Hotel Ipoh in Ipoh while we had lunch, even though all four cars left Alor Setar fully juiced up in spite of the glitchy chargers at Frazel Heritage Hotel. There were two slow chargers at AC Hotel Ipoh’s basement carpark. So, we took our time with lunch.

Liew took us to Restoran Tauge Ayam Lou Wong for a satisfying meal of bean sprout chicken. Then, to Funny Mountain for silky soya bean curd, followed by a spot of shopping for local confectionery.

With the top-up in Ipoh, the four EVs made it to The Pines hotel in Melaka as night fell, with the Volvo ES90 having the lowest remaining range of 40km.

Highway stars: The electric convoy making its way from Alor Setar to Ipoh and then Melaka – the longest and fastest leg of the round-Malaysia journey. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

We plugged the CLA 250+ and BMW iX3 into DC Handal fast chargers outside the hotel. DC Handal was by far the most likeable operator for its speed an d c onvenient credit card payment mode.

The Tesla Model 3 and Volvo ES90 were plugged into slower Flexi EV chargers in the hotel’s multi-storey carpark.

Flexi EV was the only operator we encountered which required an upfront payment into its app. Any unused amount remains there until the next time you use its chargers. As it turned out, this led to us having to make an unscheduled charging stop the next day as we headed from Melaka to Desaru.

Compact challenger: The new CLA 250+ is the first electric Mercedes-Benz to drop the EQ nomenclature used previously on the marque’s battery-powered models. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Compared with all previous legs, the drive from Melaka to Desaru was supposed to be easy-peasy at around 300km, including photography stops in Melaka town. So, despite the RM100 (S$31.10) worth of charging the Volvo and Tesla each received, it was not sufficient to fill up their batteries completely. Still, I felt that there was no issue.

I was wrong. The Volvo, which had around 60 per cent charge when we left The Pines hotel, was in danger of running out of juice as we pulled into Desaru. It would have been able to make it to Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast where we were staying, but our lunch stop at Super Lobster Restaurant was 34km away from the hotel. It did not have enough range for the round trip.

Hence, we pulled into a Petronas station in Desaru, which had a fast charger operated by Gentari Go. Ten minutes was all it took to replenish the ES90’s battery to 60 per cent. That was enough for a timely toilet break and some snacks from the station’s convenience store.

Tall order: The Volvo ES90 may be a saloon, but it is rather tall and comes with an “off-road” mode. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The far-flung lunch venue was worth it, with the younger Seah saying: “The lobster porridge was super yummy.”

After lunch, we adjourned to Yard & Co, a chill cafe by the sea which provided a dramatic photography setting in the form of a disused jetty.

We pulled into Hard Rock before sunset, with the comforting thought that all that remained was a 100km drive back home the next day.

How the EVs delivered

I drove the Model 3 from Melaka to Desaru and got to like the polarising model a bit more.

Unlike most of the other drivers, I actually enjoyed the Tesla’s firm ride and its on-the-edge steering, perhaps partly because it was a relatively short journey. But I did not quite like the fact that its adaptive cruise control deactivated as soon as you changed lane. And its overly screen-based functionality still irked.

American dream: Tesla’s Model 3 Long Range RWD is the range champ in the 2,100km road trip, beating runner-up CL250+ by a few kilometres. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

As a passenger while co-driver Liew took the wheel, I noticed that the car’s footwell – angled like a barber’s chair – offset the raised-knee position you commonly find in EVs. In fact, I found it more comfortable than the passenger footwell of the CLA 250+.

There is no argument that the Volvo ES90 was the most pampering car. Yes, its rear windscreen was small as some drivers pointed out (still adequate for the occasional glances, I thought).

I liked the car’s adaptive brake regeneration, which allowed for freewheeling when the coast was clear and varying degrees of braking when there was another vehicle in front. I found that the car was most efficient if driven in this mode.

The younger Seah thought the BMW iX3 had a “fussy” steering wheel design. What I found most interesting about the car was that its adaptive cruise control allowed for braking – a first. This was largely why I was able to use cruise control on the twisty East-West Highway.

Bavarian bravado: The BMW iX3 50 xDrive is the only all-wheel drive in the group, and the most powerful model of the lot. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Of the four cars, the Model 3, with the smallest battery capacity of 84kWh, was the range champ. This might not have been the case if the car’s sentry mode had not been deactivated. Following closely was the CLA 250+ with its 85.5kWh battery, the group’s second smallest energy pack.

I was confident that the ES90, with its 92kWh battery, would have had a better range if I had been at the wheel entirely. But each of us took turns with the four cars. Yes, I am not shy to say I am a pretty efficient driver, who does not resort to hypermiling tactics.

You can also trust the iX3, with its 108.7kWh battery, to cover more than 600km in the real world without a charging stop. This is despite it being the only dual-motor car in the convoy, and by far, the most powerful (345kW).

Thinking of a similar round-Malaysia road trip in an EV? While most models will get you to where you want to go, the number of charging stops will differ. For the least number of stops, you will do well with a car which has a real-world range of 600km or more.

River crossin: (front to back): The Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+, Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD and Volvo ES90 on the Sungai Johor Bridge heading towards Desaru. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Clearly, the more EVs on the road trip, the more challenging charging will be. This is because most charging venues have only two nozzles and one or more could be occupied when you pull up.

Hence for the best experience, such a venture should not have more than two cars. If more cars are involved, prepare to have more “downtime” or even split the convoy up to make use of different chargers along the route.

Slow chargers at a hotel which you are staying at are fine because you can charge overnight.

Fast chargers are necessary if cars need topping up in between destinations. Of the latter, the most convenient ones which we experienced on this trip were those operated by DC Handal and Gentari Go.

While an EV’s range during a long road trip is likely to remain a talking point in the foreseeable future, range anxiety should be a thing of the past with the right car, proper planning and sensible driving habits.

Trip statistics

Duration: Aug 24 to 28

Distance covered: More than 2,100km a car

Battery sizes: 84kWh (Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD), 85.5kWh (Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+), 92kWh (Volvo ES90 Ultra), 108.7kWh (BMW iX3 50 xDrive)

DC charging capacity: 250kW (Tesla), 320kW (Mercedes-Benz), 310kW (Volvo), 400kW (BMW)

Average power consumed per 100km: 13.3kWh (Tesla), 13.7kWh (Mercedes-Benz), 16.4kWh (Volvo), 17.9kWh (BMW)

Vehicle range based on tested consumption: 632km (Tesla), 624km (Mercedes-Benz), 561km (Volvo), 607km (BMW)