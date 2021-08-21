Chairman of solar energy firm plugs into electric Mini

Entrepreneur and investor Robert Yap sits on a number of commercial, academic and public sector boards.

Among the several hats he wears, the 57-year-old is chairman of renewable energy company Sunseap, which also builds electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

No surprise then that he owns an EV - the newly facelifted Mini Cooper SE.

He had considered several other EVs - including the Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model 3, Porsche Taycan and MG ZS EV - but he picked the Mini for its build quality, appealing design and fun factor.

His retiree wife, Loy Khim, and four daughters, aged 18 to 28, did have a say in the decision. "It's a shared family car," he says.

Even though the electric Mini is not immediately distinguishable from its petrol-powered siblings, Mr Yap says it draws "curious stares at the traffic lights" occasionally.

This is something he has not experienced with his other two cars - a Mercedes-Benz S320L and a Porsche Macan.

The Mini is his first EV - a car he says is extremely easy to drive because of its single-pedal operation. By modulating the accelerator, the car will accelerate and slow down significantly. The latter function recharges the lithium-ion battery in what is known as brake recuperation.

"I hardly have to step on the brake except for quick stopping," Mr Yap says. "I don't even have to slow down for speed bumps most of the time."

The electric Mini does have a couple of flaws, though. A small boot, for one thing. Although the battery does not encroach into the boot space, the car offers only 211 litres of cargo space.

Hence on golfing days, Mr Yap will drive his Macan sport utility vehicle (SUV) instead, as it has ample space for golf bags and trolleys.

He also notes that the Mini SE has a rather limited real-world range of about 190km. "To be safe, we will charge it overnight at home every three days," he says.

Despite the shortcomings, he and his family are pleased with the car and enjoy driving it. Mr Yap is most impressed by its "zippiness and road handling".

He sees the Government's plan to deploy 60,000 EV charging points by 2030 as "fantastic news".

"I'm very supportive of policies being put in place to promote sustainability," he says, adding that the network expansion will encourage more motorists to switch to EVs.

His company - known for its solar panel business here and in the region - plans to roll out 10,000 charging points of its own by 2030.

With plans to replace his Mercedes-Benz and Porsche with EVs "in the next five years", Mr Yap is eyeing the Mercedes-Benz EQS, an electric S-class, and is also considering an electric SUV - possibly from one of the German brands.

He is certainly on the right path to walking the talk.

What's in the boot?

• A container for small items and takeaway food

• A pair of running shoes