Cast your vote for The Straits Times Car of the Year 2021

Keep calm and carry on, so says a 1939 British wartime poster. Wise words to live by, especially in these trying times.

In that spirit, we continue our tradition of honouring the best cars of the year. Only all-new models launched by authorised agents here are considered in this annual exercise. To be as relevant to as many people as possible, cars priced above $750,000 are excluded.

The judges have shortlisted 10 contenders, out of 45 cars launched in the 12 months from mid-November 2020. They will deliberate and decide which car deserves to be The Straits Times Car of the Year 2021.

Meanwhile, readers are invited to vote which car they think should win the honour. Their votes, however, will not influence the decision of the judges - all of whom have driven the cars shortlisted here and cumulatively have more than 200 years' experience in road-testing cars.

Voting ends at noon on Dec 12.

1. Audi e-tron GT

A high-performance electric saloon which rivals the Porsche Taycan, the 2020 ST Car of the Year. The two cars have many things in common, but the Audi also stands on its own - with a different design language and driving experience.

2. BMW iX3

Based on the X3 sport utility vehicle, the iX3 is probably the cleverest and most environmentally sound electric car here.

It modulates power recuperation according to traffic conditions, and is manufactured with less cobalt and without rare earths. It is also designed to be highly recyclable.

3. Cupra Formentor

This is the first car from Seat's performance spin-off Cupra to be shortlisted for ST Car of the Year. Seat is Volkswagen Group's Spanish unit.

The Formentor is similar to, yet different from, the Audi RS Q3. But is that good enough for it to clinch the title?

4. Honda Jazz

The new Jazz is the first fully hybrid Honda, but that is not why it is here. The supermini is exceptionally cheerful, with a healthy mix of performance, efficiency and premium stylishness.

If it wins, it will be the first Honda to do so since 2006.

5. Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Few new cars impress with genuine newness like the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. From the way it looks to the way it operates to the way it performs, it is clearly a notch above its stablemates.

6. MG 5

The first and only electric station wagon in town is also one of the most affordable electric cars. Yet, it offers a level of driveability and refinement not quite attainable by cars in its price segment.

7. Peugeot 2008

This compact crossover offers an exceptionally sweet ride and handling. Its contemporary styling and generous equipment level are icing on the cake.

8. Renault Arkana Fastback

Not every market is ready for electrification, so hybrids are still relevant. The Renault Arkana Fastback is a novel hybrid - with a 1.6-litre engine, two motors and a dog-clutch automatic gearbox.

9. Tesla Model 3 Performance

This was launched in 2017, but officially available here only this year. Within months of the first delivery in late July, the Tesla became Singapore's best-selling electric car.

It is available in Standard Range and Performance. Only the latter was made available for media test drives.

10. Volkswagen Golf

The eighth-generation compact car boasts more of everything - including refinement, digital equipment, connectivity and performance - making for a noticeably more polished car worthy of the Golf lineage.

Cast your votes at str.sg/coty21.