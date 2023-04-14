Cars@Expo charges forward with deals on cars and accessories and a corner dedicated to EVs

SINGAPORE – Touted as the biggest car show in Singapore, Cars@Expo opens its doors on Saturday at Singapore Expo. Spanning Halls 3B and 4, the two-day event features 29 booths for 17 car brands from authorised distributors, eight used car dealerships and nine auto accessory firms.

Organised by SPH Media, Cars@Expo will have a dedicated section for motorists curious about getting into electric vehicles (EVs). Other than information on the costs and benefits of using EVs and how to use and get the most out of them, the section also highlights tax incentive schemes and the development of EV charging infrastructure here. The Tesla Model Y, with a dedicated EV charger, will also be on display.

Italian car brand Alfa Romeo will make an appearance at the event with its new agent Capella Auto. A subsidiary of Komoco Motors, Capella will showcase the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the flagship model from the American brand that it also represents.

Another recently launched model at the event is the Volkswagen Golf 1.5 96kW eTSI. This is a slightly less powerful version of the European hatchback. Crucially, the lower engine output qualifies it for the cheaper of the two certificate of entitlement (COE) categories. At the latest tender, the price difference between the two categories was $22,000.

Polestar, a Swedish EV-only brand, will be pre-selling at a discount 30 units of its Polestar 2 model that will be used at a golf event taking place end-April.

Visitors who make a car booking at the show will receive up to $500 of SPC vouchers, while the first 100 buyers of pre-owned cars will also get SPC SpeedyCar car-servicing vouchers, each worth $115, when they show their original order form at the SPH Media Organiser booth.

Those who make purchases at the event will also have a chance to win SPC vouchers worth up to $500 from the Cars@Expo capsule machine.

The accessories exhibitors are also offering special deals for visitors. Stamford Tyres, for example, will be giving away fuel vouchers for selected tyre packages from brands such as Bridgestone, Continental, Falken and Pirelli.

The first 1,000 visitors to the show each day will get an inverted umbrella valued at $20.

Cars@Expo 2022 reportedly saw more than 110,000 visitors, with nearly $92 million in sales of new and used vehicles, as well as car accessories.

Presenters from SPH Radio stations will also be at the event.

Where: Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4, 1 Expo Drive

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: www.carsatexpo.sg