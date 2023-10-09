From busy working mums to the first car owner: What do women really want from their drive

Besides being a mode of transport, a car is also an extension of who you are: your character, interests and passions. This is evident when it comes to the selection process – a pragmatic working mum on the go might look for features that a first-time car buyer or luxury lover might overlook. So, what makes the cut for women of different personalities when it comes to deciding on their ideal ride? Read on to find out.
For the working mum: Spaciousness, security and storage
When they bought their Skoda Kodiaq Ambition sport utility vehicle (SUV) five years ago, Ms Carolin Tan and her husband Ernie Chua were parents to three young children. Today, they have a fourth child in tow, a 22-month-old baby, and their family car continues to remain reliable and spacious.
“It has seven seats and can fit our growing family. In choosing a car, I look out for practical things like good leg space and a big boot to keep our things. These were some of the things that steered our decision together as a family in picking the Kodiaq,” says Ms Tan.
The car model has a boot space of 270 litres with all the seats up, and three rows of seats, which Ms Tan says can safely and comfortably fit her brood.
“It also has enough space to fit child car seats and there are Isofix points for more secure attachment,” says the 38-year-old executive manager.
Ms Tan also enjoys having the foldable table behind the driver’s seat which she uses to place the tablet computer so the children can watch videos while on the go, and storage hooks to organise items within the cabin and in the boot.
For her family, the Kodiaq serves as daily transport, and it’s the vehicle they use when ferrying the kids to school. “The steering is light and it is easy to manoeuvre for such a big car,” she adds. They have also made plenty of memories over the years in their Kodiaq, including a road trip to Kuala Lumpur.
Among the many snazzy features, Ms Tan does have a favourite: “The panoramic roof. It’s a point of interest for the children to look out and be able to see the sky. It also helps with distracting them when needed,” she quips.
For the first-time car owner: Visibility, versatility and compactness
First cars always have a special place in a driver’s heart. For Ms Chng Pei Wen, a human resource business partner, it’s also a sanctuary.
“Having my own car feels entirely different compared to driving someone else’s,” says the 28-year-old. “A car may be a means for convenient transport, but it's also my own little private space when I need to get away from a crowd.”
Ms Chng bought her Honda Jazz hatchback in 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC after trying five other models before making her decision.
“The biggest difference with the Jazz is the visibility. The windscreen and side windows are huge, and I felt very safe and confident driving it because I could see all around,” she says.
Ms Chng was also drawn to the car’s brake-hold function which automatically holds the brake for her once she makes a complete stop, so she’s able to remove her foot from the brake pedal while the car stays stationary.
While she enjoys the flexibility of hybrid working arrangements, the car has become an integral part of her lifestyle. Ms Chng uses it to commute with her husband and attend gatherings.
“There’s always been more than enough space to fetch family or drop friends off after a night out,” she adds.
Thanks to its compact size, Ms Chng is also more confident of manoeuvring into tight spaces, especially for parallel parking. Her secret weapon? The nine-inch touchscreen display and multi-angle rear-view camera that lets her clearly see what’s behind her.
“I don’t think I can get used to driving another car again after this,” she adds.
For the automobile enthusiast: Exclusivity, good looks and timeless appeal
Love cruising down Orchard Road, or taking a night-time coast along East Coast Park? Then the Mitsuoka Rock Star will speak directly to the car enthusiast in you.
Limited to just 200 units, with only 10 available here, the Rock Star is an exclusive offering in Singapore’s motoring scene. With retro good looks reminiscent of a Chevrolet Corvette from the 1960s – and period-specific features such as round headlights, chrome bumpers, side sills and racy bonnet with vents – the car offers timeless appeal.
Before you think it’s all show and no go, the Rock Star is built on the Mazda MX-5, a Japanese cult classic. Driving it will be a delightful experience but the car’s main highlight for keen drivers is the effortless nature in which its 1.5 litre engine with 96.941KWh and 150Nm of torque guides power to its rear wheels.
While the car feels quick because of its lightweight build, its standout qualities lie in the way it handles on the road. You will enjoy the communicative steering and good body control which will make cruising and carving corners an exhilarating experience.
Finely balanced and connected to the road with just enough ambient noise filtering through its retractable top to stir the senses, and the option to drive al fresco, the Mitsuoka Rock Star makes an attractive option for the motoring purist looking for a classic hit that will not fade over time.
For the luxury lover: Sustainability, high-end comfort and cool technology
The next time you need to make a grand entrance, make it with the Lexus RZ 450e. Classy and sophisticated, this car will be a huge draw for anyone who loves quality, has a keen eye for design and embraces new technology.
Like the trendsetters it appeals to, the RZ 450e is the first purpose-built Lexus to be based on its dedicated battery electric vehicle platform with e-TNGA powertrain offering a low balanced centre of gravity for a smooth ride and handling.
Crafted upon the Lexus Tazuna concept, the RZ takes luxury to new heights with faux suede seats and a synthetic leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also has innovative tech capabilities such as Active Sound Control, which uses surround sound to introduce noise-cancelling frequencies into the cabin through the speakers.
Built for practicality with enough real estate in the boot for weekend getaways or an active lifestyle, the RZ’s performance can be felt effortlessly, thanks to its two electric motors that combine for a system output of 230kWh or 309bhp with 435Nm of torque.
With all-wheel drive for grip and stability, the RZ will tee off from 0 to 100kmh in a thrilling 5.3 seconds. But rest assured, it also comes with a full suite of standard driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automated emergency braking.
The best part? All this performance does not come with any compromise as a full battery will yield 470km in driving range. Which to you, translates into ample time to indulge the senses in this luxury flagship of Lexus’ all-electric lineup.
