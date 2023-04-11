Tyre care: How to make the right selection and prevent uneven wear

Q: How do I choose tyres for my car? What are the things I should keep in mind?

Choosing the right tyres for your car is crucial for safety and performance on Singapore's roads.

To start, consider the driving conditions you frequently encounter. All-season or touring tyres are good options for Singapore roads. They also provide a smooth and comfortable ride on highways and have good handling on dry roads, which works well for those who enjoy long drives to Malaysia during long weekends.

As an added precaution, go for tyres with a long tread life (every manufacturer has a tread life guarantee) to ensure they last throughout your trip.

The size of the tyre is also important. Choose the recommended size for your car's make and model. Tyres that are too small or too big can affect handling and performance.

While it may be tempting to go for the cheapest option, remember that quality tyres are an investment that can keep you safe on the road and save you money in the long run.

Q: My front tyres are almost bald, but the rear ones look barely worn. The staff at the tyre shop told me the rear tyres should also be changed as they were unevenly worn. What are the reasons for the difference in lifespan of the tyres and the uneven wear pattern?

A: On a front-wheel-drive car, the front tyres will wear roughly twice as fast as the rear ones.

This is because power and traction are handled only by the front tyres. In addition, on any front-engined, front-wheel-drive car, the front tyres carry more weight.

At the rear, the tyres do not need to work as hard because they do not have driving or steering duties. They are also lightly laden in comparison.

Although not frequent or obvious, there is a tendency for rear tyres to experience uneven loading. Over undulations or speed humps (if you do not slow down enough), the tyres go through a wide range of loading. This phenomenon by itself can cause a small amount of peripheral unevenness.