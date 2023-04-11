From car gloss shampoo to servicing packages: More than just new rides at Cars@Expo

Ensuring that your car looks as good as the day that it is driven out of the showroom is not as far fetched as it seems.
Car accessories play a significant role not only in the aesthetics of the vehicle, but in terms of improving its functionality and comfort as well.
With the right products, proper maintenance will prolong the lifespan of the car and possibly even provide better fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance the overall driving experience for both the driver and passengers.
Whether you are looking at taking better care of your car or adding a personal touch to it, Cars@Expo 2023 has useful accessories every driver needs besides sleek rides. Here are some products that you can expect.
Watch it shine
Make your ride stand out in the car park by giving it a thorough wash with the Sonax Gloss Car Shampoo Concentrate.
An eco-friendly option for the manual car wash, you only need two capfuls for a bucket of water. Its strong cleaning power works against all the dirt accumulated while you are on the road, and gives that high gloss after washing. Suitable for all types of paintwork.
In the pink of health
Just like human beings, cars need to undergo thorough checks to ensure that everything is in good working condition.
For optimal performance, have your car examined by automotive service and retail expert Autobacs, which offers engine oil servicing packages. Apart from the manual labour, these packages include an oil filter and a complimentary 33-point car check, giving you peace of mind.
Autobacs even stocks its own line of automotive products including fully synthetic engine oils (pictured) for different types of vehicles.
Foldie magic
Working out after work does not always mean sweating it out in the gym. A casual ride in and around the central business district and the Marina Bay area can be stress-relieving too.
Pack the Royale Titanium M3 Foldable Bicycle, which is easy to fold and carry, in your car boot and unfurl it to enjoy an evening cycle.
Getting the best deal
If you are looking to upgrade to a newer car model or simply thinking about selling your current set of wheels, Quotz can help you with it.
Owned by used car portal Sgcarmart, Quotz is an online auction site that helps drivers sell their cars in four steps:
- Book an appointment on their website or via WhatsApp.
- Drive down to Quotz for an in-house inspection of the vehicle.
- Auction the car to over 500 used car dealers available on the platform.
- Transact only if the price is right. Sellers get paid immediately through Internet banking and the handover date is flexible. There is no obligation to sell.
To better understand its services, head down to its booth at Cars@Expo 2023.
Cars@Expo 2023 is held from April 15 to 16 at Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show here.