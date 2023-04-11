From car gloss shampoo to servicing packages: More than just new rides at Cars@Expo

Ensuring that your car looks as good as the day that it is driven out of the showroom is not as far fetched as it seems.

Car accessories play a significant role not only in the aesthetics of the vehicle, but in terms of improving its functionality and comfort as well.

With the right products, proper maintenance will prolong the lifespan of the car and possibly even provide better fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance the overall driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Whether you are looking at taking better care of your car or adding a personal touch to it, Cars@Expo 2023 has useful accessories every driver needs besides sleek rides. Here are some products that you can expect.

Watch it shine