Car review: You won’t be crossed with the new S-Cross

SINGAPORE – The previous Suzuki S-Cross made its debut here before the Covid-19 pandemic, in early 2019.
It seems like a lifetime ago. And looking at the new S-Cross which has just arrived, the previous car now seems even more dated.
SINGAPORE – The previous Suzuki S-Cross made its debut here before the Covid-19 pandemic, in early 2019.
It seems like a lifetime ago. And looking at the new S-Cross which has just arrived, the previous car now seems even more dated.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.