SINGAPORE – The C30 was a unique two-door hatchback produced by Volvo from 2006 to 2013. The new C40 is not an upsized C30, but an electric coupe-crossover with a sloping and busy rear section which may have more than a hint of the Toyota CH-R.

Compared with the clean lines people have come to associate with the Swedish marque, the C40 is a strange beast. But for those who like cars such as the BMW X4, Renault Arkana and, indeed, the CH-R, the C40 should be easy on the eye.